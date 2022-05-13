The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Gina Reeves as Girl of the Month for March.
She is a member of Broadcasting Class — Mikes Nation Live, student council, National Honor Society, drum captain of the marching band, and announcer of sporting events. Outside of school, she is a bingo worker at Carmichaels Fire Hall, a member of St. Hugh Church, a Vacation Bible School team helper, and a member of the EQT Rec Center. She also volunteers at blood drives, the food bank and as a tutor.
Reeves, daughter of Linda and Timothy Reeves, plans to attend West Virginia University to major in sports and adventure media.
