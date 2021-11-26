The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club has selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Brooke Watters as Girl of the Month for November.
Watters, daughter of Pete and Regina Polando and the late Neil Watters, plans to pursue a career in geology at a four-year college.
She is president of National Honor Society and participates in student council, Senior Standing Committee, Students Against Destructive Decisions. She is also captain of the school’s Envirothon team, scoring a 100 in the soils category at the county Envirothon and the highest station score at the state competition.
Watters works at Novak Chiropractic Center, participates in the Family Planning Advisory Committee and helps run blood drives with the American Red Cross.
