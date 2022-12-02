The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Olivia Toth as Girl of the Month for October.
She is a highest honors student and is enrolled in honors, advanced placement and college accredited courses. In school, she is a member of the student council, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Academic League, debate team, concert band, junior achievement, news reporting, National Honor Society president, dance team captain, senior standing committee, newspaper staff, SADD, was the 2022 Carmichaels Area High School Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen representative, and senior homecoming attendant.
Outside of school, Toth is enrolled at For Love of Dance in Carmichaels where she is a member of the senior company, an assistant teacher, and is the 2022 Dancer of the Year. She participates in the State Theatre Center for the Arts production of “The Nutcracker.” She is also a member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church where she is an assistant CCD teacher, assistant junior choir director, member of the adult choir, and music assistant during the Vacation Bible School Summer program.
Toth, daughter of Robert and Kathleen Toth, plans to attend Waynesburg University to major in secondary education-social studies and minor in history.
