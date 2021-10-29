The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Ainsley Chadwick as Girl of the Month for October.
Ainsley, daughter of Eric and Lisa Chadwick, plans to attend college and later go on to medical school.
She is a member of National Honor Society, Leo Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, student council, the school broadcasting and newspaper teams, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the gifted program. She is also secretary of the senior class.
Outside of school, Ainsley participates in dance classes at For Love of Dance in Carmichaels.
