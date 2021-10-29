The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Braelyn Brozik as Girl of the Month for September.
Brozik, daughter of Tim Brozik and the late Cheryl Brozik, plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to earn a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.
She is a member of National Honor Society, Bots IQ, Student Council, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and is a majorette in the band and secretary of the book club.
She tutors elementary students and escorts them to the elementary building in the mornings. She is in multiple honors classes, including college chemistry, physics, calculus and AP literature.
Outside of school, Braelyn attends youth group at Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, where she helps with Vacation Bible School and children’s events. She also helps teach Kindergarten Church. She also likes to volunteer at various initiatives.
