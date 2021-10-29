The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Following the business meeting, club members and guests will be crafting with the Lumber Ladies, Gretchen and Kim, from Jefferson.
All members are encouraged to attend this meeting.
Members are reminded to bring toiletries for the Domestic Violence Services of SWPA, Greene County Office and items for the “Hugs and Kisses” program.
New members are welcome.
For more information, call 724-966-2486.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.