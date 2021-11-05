Civic Club to participate in Wreaths Across America campaign

The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is currently seeking sponsors to purchase wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves in December at a local cemetery as part of the national Wreaths Across America campaign.
For the 11th consecutive year, the Civic Club is joining forces with American Legion Post 400 and Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 to participate in the annual Wreaths campaign.
Andrea Semenoff, president of Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, said the wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves Dec. 18 at Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels on National Wreaths Across America Day.
Throughout the day, remembrance wreaths will be placed on the graves of fallen veterans at more than 2,500 locations across the country and overseas.
According to Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America executive director, WAA is committed to the mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” year-round.
“While we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year, to preserve our freedoms,” she said. “In many homes across the U.S., every day there is an empty seat for one who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“Our mission lasts all year long, far beyond the single day in December when we coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies,” she continued. “All throughout the year, Wreaths Across America works, in a number of ways, to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget … we will never forget.”
Worcester said the campaign is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed to protect those freedoms.
Last year, 346 wreaths were placed on the graves of the veterans buried at Laurel Point Cemetery.
Semenoff said the Civic Club’s goal this year is to place wreaths on the graves of the 350 veterans who are buried at Laurel Point.
The Civic Club is seeking sponsorship from individuals, clubs, organizations and businesses. The cost is $15 per wreath and is tax deductible.
The deadline for sponsorship is Nov. 30. Checks should be made out to “Wreaths Across America” and sent to the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, PO Box 453, Carmichaels, Pa. 15320.
For more information, call 724-966-2486.
