A Clarksville man is awaiting a preliminary hearing on numerous charges following allegations he pointed a loaded firearm at two people during an incident in Cumberland Township earlier this month.
James Patrick Miller, 30, is facing two counts each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats, three counts of simple assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, use/possession of an offensive weapon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
The charges were filed by Cumberland Township police before Magisterial District Judge David Balint Aug. 14, following the incident that occurred at theCrucible Citizen Club early that morning.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the club at 3:51 a.m. for a report of an assault and a firearm being pointed at others in the parking lot. Witnesses inside the club reported the person involved in a fight had left the premises and was walking around outside, at which point police exited and found a man standing near their patrol car, the complaint said.
Police said officers were then notified the man standing by their vehicle was involved in the fight and had the firearm. The suspect was intoxicated and covered in blood, court records state.
The man, identified as Miller, told police he got into a fight inside, and he used brass knuckles and brandished the firearm in self-defense, the complaint states.
Miller refused to be detained, placed into handcuffs and give up his weapon, the complaint states.
Witnesses, reported the altercation began after Miller was told he was not allowed in the club with the firearm that he had concealed on his hip, police said.
An argument ensued, at which point Miller and other patrons exited the club to fight, the complain states.
Miller allegedly shoved a woman to the ground and struck a man with brass knuckles and pointed the firearm at him, court records state.
Witnesses said Miller then allegedly pointed the gun at another patron and ordered him to drive him away and then left the scene, police said.
Miller was transported to Cumberland Township police station.
Following arraignment, Miller was placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Balint Aug. 27.
