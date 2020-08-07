A first-grade student from Clarksville earned first place and a prize of $50 in the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation District’s recent annual poster contest.
Earlier in the year, Payton Joy Duncan took first place and won a $100 prize at the county-level competition held by the Greene County Conservation District.
Now, Duncan’s poster will be entered in a nation-wide contest held by the National Association of Conservation Districts, where she may win up to $200.
The contest theme for this year was, “Where would we ‘BEE’ without pollinators?” and emphasized the role pollinators play in supporting healthy ecosystems and agriculture.
“These contests are a great opportunity for students to express their creativity while learning about the natural world and our place within it, said Jared Zinn, watershed specialist for the Greene County Conservation District. “The Conservation District is very proud of Payton and wishes her the best of luck at the NACD contest.”
For more information on the NACD contest, visit http://www.nacdnet.org/general-resources/stewardship-and-education-materials/contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.