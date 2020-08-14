Clay-Battelle Health Services Association has announced the recent hiring of Rachel Wilt, DDS and Caitlin Stanley, RDH to its dental healthcare team.
Dr. Wilt will serve as a dentist while Stanley will serve as a dental hygienist at the organization’s Blacksville location.
Dr. Wilt received her DDS from West Virginia University’s School of Dentistry in 2007. She received her BS degree in biology from Fairmont State University in 2003, graduating cum laude.
Prior to joining Clay-Battelle, Dr. Wilt worked as an associate dentist at Sorriso Dental in Morgantown, W.Va.
Her qualifications include National Dental Boards I & II, SRTA Regional Boards, West Virginia State Dental License, Pennsylvania State Dental License and Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist.
Stanley received her Associate of Applied Science in dental hygiene in 2015 from Wytheville Community College in Virginia. She received her Career Studies Certificate in Health Sciences from Mountain Empire Community College in 2013.
Stanley’s qualifications include American Heart Association Healthcare Provider BLS and CPR, certified in administration of local anesthesia and nitrous oxide and licensed as a Registered Dental Hygienist.
The dental department at Clay-Battelle Health Services is located at 5861 Mason Dixon Highway in Blacksville.
The practice is accepting new patients. Appointments may be made by calling 304-432-8211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.