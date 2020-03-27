Closings cause dilemma for families with working parents

Many businesses and organizations have been closed for the past couple weeks, due to the order issued by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf for all nonessential, nonlife-sustaining businesses to shut down to impede the spread of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
For many, this shutdown is a substantial blow for their businesses, especially those that are small and locally owned. For those that are still working in essential businesses, however, the shutdown poses an altogether different issue.
With schools and day cares closed over the past weeks, single-parent families or families with two working parents are facing the dilemma of where their children should be while they are working.
Kim Furmanek of Graysville, conflict council for Washington County, is often working at home during this time, but must still work essential hearings on location. She has a son who is 2 years old. On a normal week, he would spend time each workday at Crystal’s Children Center in Rogersville, but since the shutdown order from Wolf, Furmanek said she has been finding other means to make sure he is watched and occupied when she is working.
“I had to have my grandparents watch him twice … but I have been able to be with him the rest of the time,” she said. “With him being two and a half, though, he needs a lot of attention, so it is harder for me to work from home, because I can’t concentrate on something completely, and he is an only child, so it’s not like there is anyone else for him to play with other than me.”
Crystal Jackson, of Holbrook, owns Crystal’s Children Center and has two locations in Rogersville. She said she informed parents that she would keep the childcare centers open as long as she could.
“Everything happened so rapidly,” she said. “Monday morning was a normal day at both centers … then, Monday, after closure at 5:30 p.m., right before 6 p.m., we get an email from the Office of Child Development and Early Learning saying our doors were to close as of midnight. It was so frustrating, because we couldn’t even discuss plans with parents … it was very abrupt.”
Jackson filed a waiver form to get permission to re-open early for childcare for parents who are essential workers. Thursday, March 26, she received that permission, allowing her to reopen immediately with modified enrollment.
Ashly Rice, LPN in-home nurse in Waynesburg, is a single mother, but her job is essential and life-sustaining. Since the schools have closed, she said she has needed to find another place for her 12-year-old daughter to stay. Her daughter is epileptic, with seizures triggered by insufficient sleep. Because of this, Rice brought her daughter over to her grandmother’s home for the time being.
“On a typical day, I put her on the bus, and then I get home before she gets off the bus,” she said. “With her not being in school, I don’t have very many options with sitters at all. First of all, she is an epileptic and most people are afraid of seizures and what to do, and so all I have is family, and the only family I have is my grandmother.”
Because most doctor’s offices are closed, many patients are opting for in-home care, increasing Rice’s normal patient load and working hours. Her early and late hours make it unreasonable for her to bring her daughter to her grandmother’s house, a half-hour drive away, in the morning and bring her back after work, especially due to her daughter’s seizure trigger with lack of sleep.
“It’s stressful, and it is also stressful for my grandmother,” she said. “Before all this started, [my daughter] would go on the weekends. Now, since Friday, when I got the call, she has spent the night once, and that was it. She spent the rest of the time at my grandmothers’.”
Jackson said she does regularly provide childcare for parents who are still going to work, as well as parents who now must work at home, making it difficult to watch their children at the same time.
“It’s frustrating as a small business owner [that it was closed], because I’ve been open for over 13 years, and I have never had a closure once that wasn’t scheduled,” Jackson said. “Even when we got snowstorms and we were out of electricity, we were able to accommodate parents with childcare for those that still had to go to work. We had to change some things up, but we still had open doors, and our kids were still safely taken care of in a clean environment with learning. Now, I’m very worried about our children.”
Although Jackson said her childcare business is still dealing with obstacles and precautions, she said she counts it a “blessing” that she is now open for some parents who need the childcare.
“It is super minimal, but we are able to help families in need and, in general, we are positive. It was hard with the uncertainty and how we would adapt, but things are going great,” she said.
