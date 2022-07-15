The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:
President’s list
College of Charleston
Jefferson: Madison Kovach
Dean’s list
California University of Pennsylvania
Bobtown: Elisa Clark, Sarah McCormick
Carmichaels: Anthony Stepich, Charlotte Nyland, Dillon Fuller, Hunter Scott, Jeffrey Pratt, Jennah Whipkey, Jordan Dils, Matthew Riess, Micaela Ricco, Remington Renner
Clarksville: Alison Tenney, Nathaniel Dehart
Crucible: Emily Zacoi, Morgen Fraser, Stephen Zacoi
Greensboro: Lyndsey Gashie, Trenton Antill
Jefferson: Luke Bates
Mather: Maddie Call, Makayla McNett
Mount Morris: Karl Miller, Olivia Galarza
Nemacolin: Darreyn Reed
Rices Landing: Alexander Flenniken, Alexandra Reynolds, Jessica Horton, Nicole Venick, Noah Barno
Spraggs: Jessie Holoka
Sycamore: Elizabeth Brudnock
Waynesburg: Bree Lewis, Cole Tretinik, Emma Jones, Erin Mccall, Gracie Ivanusic, Kyle Clayton, Luke Maley, MaKayla Russell, Robert Sisler, Shelby Price
College of William & Mary
Waynesburg: Daniel Layton
Edinboro University
Waynesburg: Jordan Russell Hess
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Rices Landing: Parker Pratt
Spraggs: Scarlet A. Biagini, Erin Leigh Tennant
Waynesburg: Kristen M. Black, Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer, Reagan Nicole Faure, Alexander R. Huber
Norwich University
Claysville: Ryan Tremel
St. Francis University
Carmichaels: Abigail Fordyce
Youngstown State University
Waynesburg: Jenna Martin
