The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:

President’s list

College of Charleston

Jefferson: Madison Kovach

Dean’s list

California University of Pennsylvania

Bobtown: Elisa Clark, Sarah McCormick

Carmichaels: Anthony Stepich, Charlotte Nyland, Dillon Fuller, Hunter Scott, Jeffrey Pratt, Jennah Whipkey, Jordan Dils, Matthew Riess, Micaela Ricco, Remington Renner

Clarksville: Alison Tenney, Nathaniel Dehart

Crucible: Emily Zacoi, Morgen Fraser, Stephen Zacoi

Greensboro: Lyndsey Gashie, Trenton Antill

Jefferson: Luke Bates

Mather: Maddie Call, Makayla McNett

Mount Morris: Karl Miller, Olivia Galarza

Nemacolin: Darreyn Reed

Rices Landing: Alexander Flenniken, Alexandra Reynolds, Jessica Horton, Nicole Venick, Noah Barno

Spraggs: Jessie Holoka

Sycamore: Elizabeth Brudnock

Waynesburg: Bree Lewis, Cole Tretinik, Emma Jones, Erin Mccall, Gracie Ivanusic, Kyle Clayton, Luke Maley, MaKayla Russell, Robert Sisler, Shelby Price

College of William & Mary

Waynesburg: Daniel Layton

Edinboro University

Waynesburg: Jordan Russell Hess

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Rices Landing: Parker Pratt

Spraggs: Scarlet A. Biagini, Erin Leigh Tennant

Waynesburg: Kristen M. Black, Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer, Reagan Nicole Faure, Alexander R. Huber

Norwich University

Claysville: Ryan Tremel

St. Francis University

Carmichaels: Abigail Fordyce

Youngstown State University

Waynesburg: Jenna Martin

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.