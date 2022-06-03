The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:
President’s list
Southern New Hampshire University
Bobtown: Eric Greene
Waynesburg: Jordan Scott
Dean’s list
Bob Jones University
Waynesburg: Elise Benke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.