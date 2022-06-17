The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:

Dean’s list

Berea College

Joey Reed of Waynesburg

Marietta College

Kyleigh Kozel of Carmichaels

Bucknell University

Erin Fitch of Waynesburg

Slippery Rock University

Samantha Shaffer of Carmichaels

Leigha Helmbright of Nemacolin

Elijah Saesan of Rices Landing

Caitlyn Dugan and Livia Schleicher of Waynesburg

Westminster College

Zoe Burkett of Rices Landing

Westmoreland County Community College

John J. Vrona of Rices Landing

