The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:
Dean’s list
Berea College
Joey Reed of Waynesburg
Marietta College
Kyleigh Kozel of Carmichaels
Bucknell University
Erin Fitch of Waynesburg
Slippery Rock University
Samantha Shaffer of Carmichaels
Leigha Helmbright of Nemacolin
Elijah Saesan of Rices Landing
Caitlyn Dugan and Livia Schleicher of Waynesburg
Westminster College
Zoe Burkett of Rices Landing
Westmoreland County Community College
John J. Vrona of Rices Landing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.