Greene County commissioners are accepting a new round of applications for Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance (FASBA) grants.
The grant program provides up to $50,000 grants for small, local businesses with 100 employees or less, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the county utilized the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act – referred to as CDBG-CV – to fund FASBA to “relieve businesses of the economic disaster and keep the county thriving.”
“We recognize the importance of financially lifting up our small business from the impact of COVID and the restrictions they endured for more than a year,” he said.
In April, commissioners announced 16 area businesses were awarded various amounts of funding through the FASBA program. The first two rounds of FASBA funding were announced by the commissioners in January.
Six of the 16 businesses awarded FASBA funding were approved to receive $50,000, while the remaining businesses were approved to receive amounts starting at just under $10,000 up to more than $48,000.
Last month, commissioners said nine businesses that applied for rounds three and four were awarded FASBA funding, while three additional awards were contingent upon final financial analysis.
Belding said the county has been recognized by the state as a model program for the FASBA grants.
“This is a government program with significant paperwork requirements and analysis, but the intent is to relieve businesses of financial losses related to COVID,” he said. “As a program used as a model for the state, Greene County has been asked to increase our allotted funding by nearly $400,000 because some monies were returned to the state by counties unable to get it to their affected businesses. This additional FASBA grant funding brings the total positive impact to Greene County businesses to $1.2 million.”
For funding to be forgiven, businesses must retain or create full-time equivalent positions for low- to moderate-income workers. FASBA funds can be used to pay for the following eligible expenses: payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities (gas, phone, etc.), supplies (up to 90 days), PPE, insurance, accounting, legal, advertising and can reimburse eligible costs incurred to prevent, prepare for, and respond to Coronavirus. Other eligibility requirements do apply.
Crystal Simmons, CDBG/HOME director for the county’s planning and community development department, said although the fifth round ended June 29 and the sixth round is scheduled to end July 7, applications may still be submitted after the deadline.
“It is important, however, for businesses interested in submitting applications for the next two rounds to get them in as soon as they can, so they can be eligible for the available funding,” she said.
She also encouraged businesses to take advantage of pre-screening and calling the office to obtain more information.
“Please call us to see what eligible services are available to your business,” she said, adding that the county is “hopeful” more rounds for FASBA funding will be available in the future for the county.
She also commended various townships and boroughs, including Franklin and Cumberland townships and Waynesburg, for supporting the program and agreeing to use FASBA funding given to them by the state to help area businesses in this endeavor.
Businesses are encouraged to pre-screen by calling Simmons at 724-852-5260 or by emailing her at csimmons@co.greene.pa.us.
For more information and to download the application, businesses can also visit https://www.co.greene.pa.us/business.
