Greene County commissioners last week adopted the county’s 2021 budget, which totals more than $41 million and includes the first tax increase for residents in a decade.
The overall budget – which totals $41,067,577.77 and includes $18,956,723.69 for the general fund budget and $4,673,249.61 in impact fee funding – will include the county’s first tax increase since 2010, which Commissioner Mike Belding previously said was because of a “structural imbalance” in the county’s budget over the past five years.
A breakdown of the budget shows Children and Youth Services receiving $6,818,506; Human Services and Early Intervention, $2,756,380; the Community Development Block Grant program; $2,310,000; Liquid Fuels, $1,120,000; Core Human Services Programs and transportation, $1,984,236; 911 fund, $950,000; domestic relations, $691,176.47; drug and alcohol, $614,306; and tourism fund, $193,000.
Commissioners also approved a motion to incorporate the fiscal year budgets of the county’s Human Services, Mental Health/Intellectual Developmental Disabilities/Drug and Alcohol, transportation and CYS, which were granted and adopted at the beginning of the state fiscal year – July 1 – into the 2021 unified budget.
Commissioners set the millage rate for county property taxes for 2021, at the following rates: general fund, 8.543 mills or 85.4 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation; debt services, .409 mills or 40.9 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation; and library fund, .083 mills or .8 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation.
Belding said this means a 1.5 mill tax increase, a decrease in debt services and a slight increase in the library fund millage rate to assist the Flenniken and Eva K. Bowlby public libraries, which are experiencing financial issues.
In the fall, the commissioners, joined by county Chief Clerk Jeff Marshall and Chief Financial Officer Scott Kelley, spoke at multiple public meetings expressing concerns regarding challenges in balancing the 2021 county budget.
At those meetings, Belding said the proposed budget’s “structural imbalance” was a result of the county’s general fund expenses increasing $5 million over general fund revenues while Act 13 funds were used to balance the budget.
The county’s capital reserve fund also saw a decrease of $8.5 million and the general fund balance decreased by $3.4 million, “essentially depleting all fiscal reserves,” according to a release issued by the commissioners earlier this year.
Commissioners said they cut more than $1.4 million in expenses from the inherited 2020 budget and increased non-tax revenues and cut expenses in the proposed 2021 budget by $1.5 million. Falling land values have also “negatively impacted tax revenues,” the release said.
“Unfortunately, having implemented all available options to reduce the cost of government and increasing non-tax revenue, the final option for financial solvency for 2021 is a tax rate increase,” commissioners said in the release. “The 2021 general fund budget proposes a 1.5 mill tax increase ... (which) will increase resident’s property taxes an average of 4.25%.”
In the release, Belding said the difficult decision to raise taxes was decided after all options were investigated as to how the budget could feasibly be balanced.
“Since taking office in January, we (the board of commissioners) have made fiscal responsibility and increased transparency a focus of our efforts,” he said. “Staff reductions, restructuring of existing debt and other budgetary restraints are not sufficient to save our way out of a $5 million annual deficit. We have implemented every available option and the remaining option for 2021 is a tax rate increase.”
In addition to approving the adopted budget, commissioners adopted the 2021 tax anticipation note and accepted a proposal from First National Bank to purchase the note.
Belding explained that the TAN loan can be used to fund county operations from Jan. 1, 2021, until the tax collection starts, and also could be used to balance cash flow if the state or federal grants that make up a certain amount of the 2021 budget are slow to reimburse the county.
Commissioners approved First National Bank’s proposal because it offered the lowest interest rate, 1.06% at a fixed rate. Other proposals were submitted by Community Bank (1.29%) and Huntington Bank (1.3%).
Kelley said Monday the most the county would borrow would be roughly $3.5 million, and that the county may not have to use the TAN loan due to ACT 13 money and allocated lines of credit for specific departments.
Commissioners also agreed Thursday to refinance the county’s 2016 bonds totaling $5.375 million to achieve a better interest rate and to restructure debt for what Kelley referred to as “short-term relief” for the county budget in 2021 and 2022.
The county will only extend the bond term by one year, and Kelley said this is currently the only long-term debt the county has, which should be paid off by 2028.
Also on Thursday, commissioners approved a notice of ordinance to impose a tax increase, from 3 to 5%, on hotel rooms to fund county-wide tourist promotion. Belding said other counties already impose a 5% tax to help fund their respective tourism department, and Greene’s increase rate would be comparable.
He added that the county’s tourist promotion agency’s entire budget comes from the hotel tax, and there is concern that hotels and motels in Greene are currently operating at a significantly lower level than years past, primarily because of COVID-19.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to submit a state Fish and Boat Commission public access grant to construct a kayak/canoe boat launch at the Wisecarver reservoir and also approved matching funds for the same grant to construct the launch.
Belding said part or all of the matching funds will come from the $400,000 state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secured grants for the Wisecarver softball field and parking lot project.
In other business, commissioners approved $5,000 non-profit grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to Save A Horse in Rogersville and Intermediate Unit 1, as well as a $5,000 non-profit general fund grant award to the Knights of Columbus.
Commissioners also approved a motion to install 12 analog cameras in the county courthouse with a total labor cost of $2,992.54, and a proposal from Allied Universal Security to install electronic locks between the waiting area and courtroom at Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates’s office at a cost of $2,209.74, which will be funded by a state security grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.