Greene County commissioners have announced the complete 2021 schedule for its agenda and regular meetings, as well as for the meetings scheduled for the county’s prison, salary, retirement, assessment, sinking fund and election boards.
The commissioners’ agenda meetings will be held at 10 a.m. in the first floor meeting room at the Greene County Office Building, located at 93 E. High St. in Waynesburg, on the following Wednesdays:
n Jan. 6 and 20;
n Feb. 3 and 17;
n March 3 and 17;
n April 7 and 21;
n May 5 and 26;
n June 2 and 16;
n July 14;
n Aug. 18;
n Sept. 1 and 15;
n Oct. 6 and 20;
n Nov. 17;
n Dec. 15.
The commissioners’ regular board meetings will be held at the same time and location on the following Thursdays:
n Jan. 7 and 21;
n Feb. 4 and 18;
n March 4 and 18;
n April 8 and 22;
n May 6 and 27;
n June 3 and 17;
n July 15;
n Aug. 19;
n Sept. 2 and 16;
n Oct. 7 and 21;
n Nov. 18;
n Dec. 16.
The county prison board meetings will be held at 11:45 a.m. in the first floor meeting room of the county office building on the following Thursdays: Jan. 21, Feb. 18, April 22, May 27, July 15, Aug. 19, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.
On the last month of each quarter, prison board meetings will be held at 12 p.m. at the county prison. The public meetings will be held on the following Thursdays: March 18, June 17, Sept. 16 and Dec. 16.
The salary and retirement board meetings will be held immediately following commissioners’ board meetings, in the first floor meeting room at the county office building, on the following Thursdays: Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, April 22, May 27, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.
The county assessment board meetings will be conducted immediately following the first commissioners’ agenda meeting in the last month of each quarter, the first floor meeting room. Those dates are: Wednesdays, March 3, June 2, Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.
The sinking fund board met Jan. 7 and then will meet as needed throughout 2021; commissioners said public notification will be made for future meetings of the sinking fund board.
The county’s election board will meet Thursdays, May 6 and Oct. 21 immediately following the commissioners’ board meeting. Public notification mill be made for future meetings of the election board if needed.
For more information about the meeting schedule of the respective boards, call the commissioners’ office at 724-852-5210.
