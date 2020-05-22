Greene County Commissioners recently announced “with much desolation” several cancellations and changes to the county’s traditional summer events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release issued on May 15, the commissioners said the decision was made to cancel the annual day camp and the Flashlight Drag Races scheduled for May and June, and close all three county swimming pools for the summer after conferring with industry experts and regional partners.
“Our No. 1 concern continues to be the safety and welfare of our residents,” the commissioners’ release states.
Commissioners said that although these traditional summer activities have been canceled, the board is continuing to explore opportunities to provide some limited activities throughout the summer that will conform to guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.
These optional activities, they said, may include computer gaming, outside games, walking clubs and disc golf in smaller groups.
“Please keep an eye out for additional information as we progress toward recovery,” the release states, referring to the county website, www.co.greene.pa.us.
Meanwhile, commissioners said the Greene River Trail remains open and county pavilions and the facilities at the fairgrounds remain available for private events provided CDC and DOH mitigation standards are followed. Playgrounds will be opened at the earliest opportunity provided by reopening guidelines.
The release was publicly issued following Greene County’s official move to “Yellow” designation by Gov. Tom Wolf on May 15. The phased reopening of the commonwealth consists of three phases; red, yellow and green, followed by a phase out period.
“As we progress toward recovery, we want to remind residents that the virus is still here, active, contagious and easily spread,” the commissioners said in the release. “We understand this has not been easy, but now is not the time to change behaviors that have successfully kept our rates of illness low.”
Commissioners stress that the yellow phase does not significantly change individual personal protective equipment or social distancing requirements.
“The major change is that some previously shuttered businesses can begin reopening and child care is again available,” the release states. “Also, gatherings of individuals are limited to no more than 25 people. As of (May 15), the governor has not provided data points nor a timeframe to move from the yellow phase to the green phase of the reopening plan.”
Commissioners said they encourage all Greene County residents to be patient and continue to be vigilant with behaviors designed to reduce the spread of the virus.
“The idea of gradually opening businesses and returning to normal through a measured re-opening is to prevent a second wave of the virus as we return toward normal activities,” the release states. “The worst-case scenario is that through irresponsible behavior, the second wave exceeds local medical capability and we have already used large portions of our personal protective equipment meant to slow the spread.”
Following the release’s issue, the commissioners provided an update on their Facebook page further clarifying the closures and cancellations.
“The County of Greene holds multiple different licenses by the state in order to run and operate our county pools and day camps. Currently, under the governor’s restrictions, the county runs the risk of losing those licenses and insurance,” the update states.
“Without getting a clear metric or progression of the opening from the state, we had to make the regrettable decision to close the pools to the public and day camp. We understand and share your frustration. We are aware of the impact this has on our county’s youth, and we are working diligently to provide summer activities.”
Responding to the post, numerous residents expressed their opinions regarding the closures and cancellations. Many stated that they felt the decision was made hastily, while others said they understood that opening pools and events could result in the loss of licenses and insurance.
A resident asked whether or not youths would still be able to get free lunches normally offered at the day camp, and Commissioner Mike Belding responded to the inquiry by stating that the commissioners are currently “working on meal plans with schools.”
For the most updated information regarding the coronavirus, commissioners encourage residents to refer to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website for Responding to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/, or the county’s website at https://www.co.greene.pa.us/coronavirus.
Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County commissioners’ Facebook page or by calling 724-852-5210.
