Officials have announced the finalized vote count in Greene County for the 2020 primary election, which included a total of 7,773 cast and counted ballots and a significant increase in the total number of mail-in and absentee ballots.
In making the formal announcement on June 5, Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said those mail-in and absentee ballots — which were influenced by the changes of Act 77 — increased by approximately 3,000 compared to previous years. Total votes cast, he added, was “about average for a primary election.”
“Act 77 of 2019 made several changes to the Pennsylvania Election Code, and most noteworthy, at least to individuals assigned to the Greene County Ballot Counting Board, was the new write-in ballot process authorized by Act 77,” Belding said.
“Typically, Greene County receives 200 to 300 traditional absentee ballots per election. With the opportunity to participate in the new mail-in ballot process, an unprecedented 3,242 voters chose to mail-in their ballots rather than vote at the polls.”
Belding said the record number of mail-in ballots, along with the traditional absentee ballots, required the appointment of a ballot counting board consisting of six members chosen by the commissioners and sworn in by the board of elections.
“These individuals, along with the county election office staff, were charged with obtaining 100% accuracy in votes cast at the polls, as well as mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots,” he said. “The ballot counting board collectively invested 176 hours over three days in confirming the accuracy of the vote, that there were no duplicate votes and each vote cast, no matter the manner, was counted.”
Belding said he charged the counting board with accuracy and accountability of the vote.
“There have been many stories, nationwide, of fraudulent voting or other issues with write-in ballots,” he said. “I want to be able to look every voter in Greene County in the eye and tell them their individual vote was counted and there was no possible way inaccuracies occurred in the system — no matter which process was used for an individual to vote.”
Belding said that on June 3, the ballot counting board “quickly developed procedures” to ensure accountability of every ballot against the computer-generated inventory. Then, a comparison of that inventory against the 110 provisional ballots that were authorized at the polling centers on June 2 was conducted.
Belding said it was determined that one resident had been sent a mail-in ballot and it had been received at the election office on May 31, after the poll books had been printed. The polling center workers, he said, failed to call the election office to verify the status of this mail-in ballot and that same resident voted at the polling center using a provisional ballot on Tuesday.
“However, through the procedures developed and verification, the duplicate vote was identified and the provisional ballot will not be counted,” he continued. “It should also be noted that throughout the process, verification of votes were double checked and the ballot counting board confirmed, without question, the accuracy of the vote totals.”
Belding added that the ballot counting board members believed this was a “good preamble” to the 2020 general election in November that he feels will likely see a larger turnout and mail-in voter participation.
The canvass by the election board to close out the county’s primary election results was expected to be completed earlier this week, and Tina Kiger, elections office director, said the results should be made official at the next election board meeting on June 17.
Belding said the commissioners express their “sincere appreciation” for the efforts of the ballot counting board, poll working volunteers and county staff members that contributed to “a successful election process with new procedures and the continued threat of COVID-19 being ever present.”
The unofficial county results of the June 2 primary election can be found on the county website, www.co.greene.pa.us/elections.
Belding said additional information pertaining to the primary can be obtained on the commissioners’ Facebook page or by calling their office at 724-852-5210.
Unofficial primary results indicate that 4,148 Democratic voters and 3,625 Republican voters cast their ballots in the county primary.
In the Democratic race for U.S. President, Joe Biden led with 2,502 votes in Greene County, followed by Bernie Sanders with 515 votes and Tulsi Gabbard with 184.
In the Republican race for U.S. President, Donald Trump dominated in Greene County with 3,396 votes, followed by Bill Weld with 80 votes and Roque Rocky De La Fuente with 27.
Nationally, Biden has secured the 1,991 pledged delegates needed to become the Democratic presidential nominee, while Trump has secured the 1,276 delegates needed to win the Republican nomination. Biden and Trump will face off in the race for U.S. president in November.
In the race for state Representative of the 50th District, incumbent Pam Snyder ran unopposed and secured 3,683 Greene County votes on the Democratic ticket while Republican challenger Larry Yost, also running unopposed, gathered 3,266 county votes.
Snyder and Yost will run against each other on the November general election ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.