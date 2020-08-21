Greene County commissioners announced earlier this week the awarding of four PA Small Water and Sewer Grants for Greene County projects.
In coordination with Cumberland Township and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority (SPWA), Greene County submitted an application to support the Jacobs Ferry Road Water Line Extension Project in December 2019. On Monday, commissioners announced an award totaling $218,450 to contribute toward that project.
In a released issued Monday by the commissioners, officials announced that the Jacobs Ferry Road water line extension will provide access to public water for the 30 properties located within proximity to this water line and the Jessop Boat Club.
Additionally, the southernmost access point to the Greene River Trail is also located just across the street from the Jessop Boat Club, adding frequent bicyclists and hikers to the number of individuals that will benefit from the new water line, the release states.
“The area surrounding the boat club has been selected as a growth area by the county due to its proximity to the Monongahela River,” the releases states. “This water line will greatly improve these properties making them more attractive for future development. Development within this area would provide a much-needed tax base for the township and county.”
Since funding has been secured for the project consisting of 2,400 linear feet of waterline and five new fire hydrants, the rest of the project requirements can begin with a projected timeline of completion estimated at be spring/summer of 2021, the release states.
In the release, the commissioners recognized state Sen. Camera Bartolotta “for her significant effort in securing full funding for this project.”
Additional PA Small Water and Sewer Grant Funds awarded within Greene County are:
n Greensboro Monongahela Township Joint Sewer Authority Pump Station upgrades, $85,000;
n Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority Pump Station emergency power improvements, $129,000; and
n Rices Landing Borough WWTP upgrades (mechanical screen installation), $329,080.
The grants were awarded as part of the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s PA Small Water and Sewer Program, which provides financial assistance for the construction, improvement, expansion or rehabilitation of water supply or sanitary sewer systems throughout Pennsylvania.
Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County commissioners’ Facebook page or by calling 724-852-5210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.