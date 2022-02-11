Greene County Commissioners recently announced the county is now accepting applications for a new program designed to help pay for infrastructure development and/or improvements.
The Potential Infrastructure Opportunities Needing External Expenditures and Resources (PIONEER) program is a new, strategic leveraging initiative created by the commissioners using ACT 13 funding and other available funds for municipal governments, water and sewage authorities and other eligible service providers that have made a commitment to provide and/or improve infrastructure.
The program provides funding for infrastructure, including but not limited to: Water, sewer, stormwater and/or transportation. Leveraging is achieved by a commitment from the grantee or through various partnerships in the form of cash, labor and/or equipment.
“Our professionals in the department of planning and community development initiated this program knowing that money is tight at every level of government and understanding the importance of infrastructure investment, said Commissioner Mike Belding. “Whether the project is for new infrastructure that encourages further development or upgrades/repairs to existing systems, this funding opportunity will allow costs to be shared across mutually beneficiary partnerships.”
Infrastructure grants will be awarded up to $50,000 per applicant and up to $500,000 per project, Belding added.
For questions concerning the PIONEER Program, call Crystal Simmons, director of the county’s CDBG/HOME programs, at 724-852-5260 or email csimmons@co.greene.pa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.