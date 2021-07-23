Greene County commissioners and Community Foundation of Greene County have made a pledge to remain “Together with Veterans” living in the area.
An agreement was reached during the commissioners’ July 15 meeting to create a sub-fund in a nonendowed fund agreement with the Community Foundation of Greene County to locally launch a rural veteran suicide prevention program called “Together with Veterans.”
“Greene County has been identified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as an eligible county to engage within this rural, veteran-led, program,” Commissioner Mike Belding said, adding county veterans affairs director Kathy Cipcic will serve as the local representative for the program.
The program implements suicide prevention strategies using a five-phase process to support rural communities in developing a local veteran suicide prevention plan, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.
For more information on the program, visit www.mirecc.va.gov/visn19/togetherwithveterans/index.asp.
In another matter, commissioners also approved a motion to approve Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance (FASBA) funding for two area businesses.
The FASBA grant program provides up to $50,000 grants for small, local businesses with 100 employees or less, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses must prove an annual or quarter loss of 25%. Greene County utilized the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act referred to as CDBG-CV to fund FASBA.
The recent FASBA funding was made available in the county’s fifth round of funding. Belding said he anticipates more rounds to come, as additional money may be soon available from the state because of other counties not being able to facilitate successful application processes.
Businesses looking to prescreen, should call Crystal Simmons, CDBG/HOME program director at 724-852-5260 or email csimmons@co.greene.pa.us.
For more information, visit www.co.greene.pa.us/business.
Commissioners approved several appointments to the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board. This board was created in 1999 as a result of the Workforce Investment Act (WIA), legislation that overhauled the nation’s federally-funded employment and training programs.
WIA was replaced by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 (WIOA), which is the current guiding legislation for all workforce programs, Belding said.
Board members, appointed by the commissioners of Greene, Washington and Beaver counties, represent employers, educational institutions and training providers, community based organizations, organized labor and government.
Other responsibilities include compiling local labor market information, selecting qualified organizations to operate WIOA Title I and youth programs, certifying training providers and programs that prepare individuals for high priority occupations and negotiating local performance standards.
Appointed were Mark Krupa, whose term will be from Aug. 1, 2021 until July 31, 2024; Terry Wiltrout, whose term will be from Aug. 1, 2021 until July 31, 2025; and Tim Chesleigh, whose term will be from Aug. 1, 2021 until July 31, 2023.
Commissioners also approved an advertising agreement between West Virginia Radio Corporation and the county’s recreation department for audio scheduled advertising for an upcoming event in the county. The cost is $4,572, which will be paid for through sponsorships.
The recreation department will present the Greene County Country Fest during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5; the event is being sponsored by EQT.
The festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, with gates opening at 3 p.m.; and from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, with gates opening at 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, beer and wine for purchase at the event both days.
For more information about the event and/or about purchasing tickets, call the recreation office at 724-852-5323. Tickets are now available.
