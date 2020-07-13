During their July 9 public meeting, Greene County commissioners approved a contract totaling nearly $275,000 for a contracting company to renovate the county courthouse's metal roof, dome and clock tower.
The contract was awarded to Arkadia Contracting, Inc., of Carnegie after the company submitted the low bid of $144,790 for the courthouse metal roof renovation project and another low bid of $129,400 for a separate dome and clock tower renovation project.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the contract is pending engineer, solicitor and controller approval.
When discussing the motion during the commissioners' agenda meeting on July 8, County Chief Clerk Jeff Marshall said the contract states that Arkadia Contracting will seal and waterproof the roof and the contract offers a 20-year guarantee, with an option to extend for an additional 20 years. Belding said this was a good investment, since the courthouse roof and dome had suffered from previous water damage.
Commissioner Blair Zimmerman said that over the years ongoing water damage issues with the roof, dome and clock tower had resulted in becoming a “money pit” for the county, adding that “a lot of money” had been spent on renovations and repairs to the courthouse.
Resident George Scull, attending the Wednesday meeting, said he felt the county had been “chasing its tail” in constantly investing taxpayers' dollars into a wide array of courthouse renovation projects, and asked if the county was getting “the right people to do the work” and was holding them responsible.
Zimmerman said previous boards of commissioners had approved contracts for several companies to handle renovations and had also sent county staff members to investigate various projects, and admitted that the board wasn't always “pleased with the work” that had been done.
Scull responded by saying it was his opinion that the county “needs someone capable, an experienced and professional company to do (the project) right,” and added that he felt the job needed to be done correctly.
“The county has put a lot of money into this, and nickeled and dimed it, and in my opinion (the county has) done a terrible job in the past,” he said.
Marshall added that various individual issues regarding the courthouse roof, dome and clock tower had been addressed and fixed over the years.
Constructed in 1850, the courthouse has continually seen repairs throughout the years, and in recent years, funding for the renovations has come from the oil and gas industry in Greene County through the Pennsylvania Act 13 law.
Previous construction on the courthouse has included renovations to the bell tower, new columns, updated porch, and strides to repair the rot from the past 140 years.
A article previously published in the Greene County Messenger reported that since 1997, Greene County has put more than $5 million into courthouse repairs, with the bulk of that stemming from a major renovation in 1997.
The article reported that an official history of the courthouse published by Greene County stated that a previous project costing approximately $4.1 million was undertaken to raze the old jail and a portion of the old sheriff’s residence annexed to the courthouse for the purpose of housing an elevator, public restrooms, a second courtroom, judge’s chambers, law library, and other necessary facilities and offices.
Other repairs since the courthouse’s original construction in 1850 include replacing the Nathanael Greene Statue three times, as well as painting over brick, constructing a new bell, adding a third floor to the jail and sheriff’s residence, repairing the bell tower and repairing the porch.
The contract approved Thursday will be paid for through Act 13 funding, and Belding said the project is expected to begin sometime summer.
In another matter, commissioners approved a contract for improvements to the Mon View Roller Rink in Greensboro.
The low bid of $48,985 was submitted by Raffle Construction LLC of Ruffs Dale, and the contract, which will be approved pending solicitor and controller approval, will be paid for Act 13 funding.
Belding said the contract will enable Raffle Construction to improve the facility's drainage and flooring issues as well as upgrade the roof.
McClure said air conditioning is also expected to be installed soon, and added that improvements are necessary because the roller rink is now open all year round and provides a positive activity for area children.
