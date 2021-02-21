Greene County commissioners approved several motions during their Feb. 18 meeting directly pertaining to issues involving COVID-19, including the allocation of funds for a hospitality industry recovery program, an agreement to select an organization that will assist in disbursing grant money to businesses impacted by the virus and the hiring of workers to assist with traffic at the county's vaccination clinic.
Commissioners approved a grant contract with the state Department of Community and Economic Development totaling $410,388 for the hospitality industry recovery program, and also agreed to hire a certified economic development organization (CEDO) to implement and administer the program in the county.
According to information found on DCED's website, the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) is allocating $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program requires counties to establish grant programs for eligible businesses.
Eligible businesses seeking a grant should contact the county in which the business is located for information on how to apply for a relief grant. Counties will contract with one or more CEDO designated to serve that county to award grants. DCED is not providing funding directly to businesses for this program.
The CEDO that eventually will be selected by the county has to be identified by DCED, and the county has recently reached out to several potential organizations to serve as CEDO for the program, explained Commissioner Mike Belding.
When selected, the county's appointed CEDO will disburse the funding allotted to the county for the program, and grant funds provided to counties will be awarded to eligible businesses to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Belding said applications are expected to be made available for businesses in early March, and detailed information will be released pertaining to how businesses can apply by the commissioners' office in the immediate future.
In other COVID-19 related news, commissioners approved a proposal from Jay D Enterprises of Waynesburg to provide three flaggers for traffic control at the vaccination clinic being provided at Washington Heath System-Greene in Waynesburg.
The clinic is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The proposal means that flaggers will be paid at a total rate of $1,020 per day, with additional flaggers that are needed to be paid at a rate of $340 per day. Belding said the funding will be paid for through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Commissioners also approved:
n A contribution of $550 to the Waynesburg Lions Club to support the club's “Sounds of Summer” concert series.
n The appointment of Cheryl Semonic to the the county's industrial development authority board, with the term to expire at the end of 2025.
n A household hazardous waste recycling services agreement with Noble Environmental of Pitt, effective Feb. 9; Belding said this will allow the county to hold a waste recycling this year – in addition to the annual electronic recycling events – for residents to be able to dispose of paints, chemicals and other hazardous liquid materials. Belding said the event's time and location will be adevetiresed to the opublic.
n The appointment of Clint Blaney as a regular member to the county's planning commission board and Willie Golden as an associate member, with both terms set to expire at the end of 2024.
n The appointment of Jason Taylor and Talia Teagarden to the county's human services advisory board.
Following the commissioners' meeting, the county salary board met and approved a wide array of motions.
For the assessment office, the board approved the status change of Charlotte Sabol back to regular part-time Deed Transfer Clerk, effective Feb. 15; and the recall of Tina Stewart and hire as regular full-time Administrative Assistant I, at $14.73 per hour, effective Feb. 16, 2021.
For county development, the board approved the resignation of Bonnie Davis, regular full time CDBG/HOME Associate, effective Feb. 3; and the hiring of Isaac Rizor as temporary Intern, at $10 per hour, effective Feb. 16.
For Children and Youth Services, the board approved the reclassification of Sierra Sells from probationary to regular status regular full-time Caseworker I, at $20.08 per hour, effective Dec. 23, 2020; and accepted the resignation of Anthony Watkins, regular full-time Caseworker I, effective Feb. 15.
Under human services, the board approved the change in job title from “Director” for the below positions in Human Services, effective Feb. 2, 2021:
n Richard Blaker to Transportation Administrator;
n John Fox to Drug and Alcohol Administrator;
n Lauren Chambers to Early Intervention Administrator;
n Brean Fuller to Mental Health Administrator;
n Deneen Shrader to IDD Administrator;
n Lisa Milan to Family Youth Empowerment/Family Center Administrator; and
n Amy Switalski to Family Resource/Housing Administrator
Also under human services, the board approved the change in job title for Marcy Maletta to Chief Operating Officer, effective Feb. 2.
Belding said the changes were made to conform to state guidelines.
For the county jail, the board approved the hiring of Abigail Nelson as casual Corrections Officer, at $12.77 per hour, effective Jan. 25; the reclassification of Tanner Six to regular full-time Corrections Officer II, at $16.56 per hour, effective Dec. 17; the reclassification of James Roberts to regular full-time Corrections Officer II, at $17.35 per hour, effective Dec. 17, 2020; the resignation of Andrea Orlandi, regular full-time Food Service Worker, effective Feb. 2; and the promotion of Jerad Cline to regular full-time Deputy Warden, at $51,811.85 per year, effective Feb. 7.
For the sheriff's department, the board approved the resignation of Alexander Campbell, regular full-time Security Officer I, effective Jan. 29.
