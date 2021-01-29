Greene County commissioners approved an agreement that will allow for the reimbursement for costs totaling nearly $900,000 associated with the anticipated replacement of two county-owned bridges.
During their regular meeting Jan. 21, commissioners approved the standard bridge reimbursement grant agreement with the state Department of Transportation for Bridge No. 73 and Bridge No. 75, for a total of $895,000.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the money is completely federally funded, and will be used for costs pertaining to preliminary engineering, final design and utilities for the anticipated replacement of the two bridges.
Belding said this is a standard agreement with PennDOT, with the goal being that every county-owned bridge has been or will be inspected, repaired and/or replaced. The county owns 87 total bridges.
Both bridges are in Morris Township. No. 73, located over Bates Fork Creek, was built in 1919, and county records show that it has not been rehabilitated since it was built and No. 75, located over Browns Creek, was also built in 1919, and county records show the bridge underwent deck reconstruction in 1951.
Buildings and grounds director Jeff Novak said Widmer Engineering, the county’s engineer, is serving as consultants on behalf of the county for the Bridge No. 73 and 75 projects.
No time frame has been yet set for the bridge replacement projects to begin.
For more information about the 87 county-owned bridges visit, www.co.greene.pa.us.
In other business, commissioners:
n Approved a grant agreement between the county and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts for security grants in the district magistrate’s offices, as requested by the county’s court administration. Belding said this is a standard, annual agreement.
n Approved the appointment of Kristen Szewczyk to the county’s Children and Youth Services advisory board, with the term expiring Dec. 31. 2023.
n Approved the 911 Statewide Interconnectivity Funding Grant agreement between the county and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, for a total allocated amount of $38,167.04.
