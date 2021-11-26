Greene County commissioners recently reached a new parcel lease agreement with United Mine Workers of America Career Centers, Inc. to ensure area residents recycling opportunities for the next five years.
The Greene County recycling center consists of a county-owned building and Department of Environmental Protection equipment on a less than two-acre lot in Ruff Creek. In a news release issued Nov. 18, Commissioner Mike Belding said the expiring 10-year lease of that parcel from the UMWACC has cost Greene County taxpayers nearly $400,000.
“The original contract signed (by the then board of commissioners) in 2011 contained incremental increases in the lease agreement culminating at a $48,000 annual cost to lease the small parcel,” Belding said. “Approaching the expiration of the agreement, it was reviewed by solicitors, real estate experts, the DEP, the county treasurer and others who could not substantiate the exorbitant cost associated with this lease agreement.”
The commissioners' new agreement with United Mine Workers of America Career Centers reduces the annual cost of the lease to one dollar per year.
The Greene County recycling program is offered to residents and businesses through a cooperative relationship between the county, Greene Arc, Inc. and Gateway Recycling.
The recycling center, which is located at 197 Dunn Station Road in Prosperity near Ruff Creek, serves private citizens who individually deliver products for recycling. The facility is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Belding said when a resident brings their materials to Greene Arc to be recycled, a staff member will examine the products to ensure they are acceptable.
“This will not be a ‘drop and go,’” he said.
According to the release, Greene Arc is unable to accept aluminum products such as soda and beer cans at this time. If unacceptable material is recognized by the staff, the citizen will need to return that to their home, the release said.
Belding also stressed residents will not be permitted to use the dumpsters to dispose of products on-site.
“County taxpayers bear a financial burden averaging $1,700 a month on disposing of materials delivered to the recycling center, which are not recyclable,” he said.
According to the release, the following is a list of acceptable recyclable products:
n Paper; cardboard; sorted office paper; mixed paper; and newspaper;
n Tin cans;
n water and soda bottles; and milk jugs.
The following items are not acceptable:
n pop, soda, beer cans;
n mixed bottles, jars, bags, Styrofoam, vinyl siding, toys, buckets;
n Furniture, TV stands, speakers, pianos, cabinets;
n Windows, automotive glass, mirrors, ceramics;
n TVs, computers, speakers;
n Clothes;
n Light bulbs;
n Ink/toner cartridges;
n Mattresses or carpets;
n Medical equipment;
n Home appliances;
n Batteries;
n Used motor oil;
n Tires;
n Any item with food residue;
n Construction waste; and
n Car parts and bicycles.
In addition to Greene Arc, Mountain State Waste recently announced free recycling service in Mt. Morris. Their Mt. Morris location has recycling bins for metals, plastics, papers and cardboard.
The bins are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, the release states.
For more information on the recycling program, call Greene Arc, Inc. at 724-627-5511.
