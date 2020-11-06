Greene County commissioners approved numerous purchases and nonprofit grant awards that will be paid for through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus package during their Oct. 29 meeting.
Commissioners approved nonprofit CARES Grant Awards totaling $264,270 to 10 different entities throughout the county. In September, commissioners announced the implementation of the CARES Nonprofit Grant Program, which offers financial relief to support nonprofit agencies in their community outreach efforts.
The agencies receiving grants were: The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg, $50,000; Corner Cupboard Food Bank, $50,000; Greene County United Way, $41,000; CASA of Greene County, $36,300; Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Co., $28,000; Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels, $24,350; SOAR of Greene County, $14,000; Carmichaels Senior Center, $9,020; Greene County Flying Club, $8,000; and Blue Prints, $3,600.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the funds may be used for nonprofit grant programs “to support those that have been impacted negatively or services interrupted due to the pandemic.”
The grant program is designed to allay nonbudgeted expenditures attributed to the public health emergency related to COVID-19 that were, or will be, incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. Applicants for the grant program must be appropriately licensed and operating in Greene County and comply with several other restrictions presented in the application.
Commissioners also approved a nonprofit General Fund Grant Award to VFW Post 3491 of Waynesburg, in the amount of $14,000. Belding said nonprofits must meet requirements to be approved, and because VFW Post 3491 is a 501c4 nonprofit they were not eligible for CARES Act funding.
Commissioners approved the award through the general fund because, according to Belding, “we didn’t want to exclude our veterans.”
Commissioners also approved the repair and replacement of the sign board at the county fairgrounds at a cost of $34,376 in CARES Act funding, based on a proposal from Visual Information Systems.
Belding said the digital sign currently located at the fairgrounds has not worked properly “for a long time” and said the new and improved sign will assist the county in messaging related to COVID 19 issues.
Commissioners also approved a quote from R.E. Michel Company for the purchase of three HVAC compressors and accessory components at a cost of $14,996.57.
Belding said the compressors will be used at the Mon View Rolling Rink in Greensboro to ensure proper air flow for air conditioning, which will enable the rink to remain open all year long.
In other business:
n A quote from Huckestein Mechanical for the purchase of a 25-ton air-conditioner compressor, accessory components and crane rental at a cost of $49,582. Belding said the compressor will be used at the Fort Jackson Building to ensure proper air flow for the building’s air conditioning.
n A proposal from Automation Mailing and Shipping Solutions for a new envelope sealer in the amount of $6,350, and approved the renewal of maintenance agreements for three X-ray machines in the amount of $13,800.
n A safety and security solution proposal for electronic door locks in the county elections office in the amount of $25,592.17.
All of those purchases will be covered through the CARES Act funding, Belding said.
In other business, commissioners approved the following appointments to the 2020 General Election Greene County Counting Board: Mike O’Donnell, Nancy Faieta, Phil Blaney, Donna Whipkey, Mimi Ritenour, Mary Zimmerman, Kathie Bortz and Cristy Wise. They also approved Clint Blaney, Beth O’Donnell and Dianne Toothman as alternates.
Belding said the appointees are scheduled to be sworn in Nov. 4 and will be responsible for processing all mail-in and absentee ballots received for the Nov. 3 election.
“They will account for the opening, scanning and counting of those ballots,” he said, adding the volunteer members of the counting board will be paid the same rate as poll workers per day.
The counting board members were appointed by the commissioners and their appointments were approved by the county election board, Belding said.
Commissioners also approved the reappointment of David Shipman as former director to the county’s conservation board, with his term scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2024. They also approved the reappointment of Belding as the commissioner representative on the conservation district board for a one-year term.
