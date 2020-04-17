Greene County commissioners announced in late March that an initiative to create a local COVID-19 Task Force was in place, and earlier this week Commissioner Mike Belding said that, as long as the coronavirus remains an issue, the task force will continue.
Belding said the goal of the task force is to improve coordination at the local level and “influence responses to potential deficits in personal protective equipment and other medical supplies and facilitate information sharing at the state level.”
In a release issued late March to announce the task force initiative, commissioners said that, as the pandemic matures and needs become more urgent, an established COVID-19 Task Force would “enable advocacy of county level requirements at the state level, and county participants will have a direct line of communication to Sen. Camera Bartolotta and Rep. Pam Snyder on a scheduled, weekly conference call.”
“The incident rate of positive COVID-19 test results will likely increase daily in Greene County,” the release continues. “This was inevitable and should not be cause for panic. The response to this pandemic will define our future and we must remain vigilant in our responsibilities to follow the Center for Disease Control recommendations. Personal hygiene and social distancing are now more important than ever before.”
In a recent interview, Belding said the task force – which includes as its members the commissioners, representatives from Washington Health System-Greene, Dr. Morris Harper, representing Greene County jail, and others – will continue to reach out to Snyder and Bartolotta as long as it is needed.
“We (the commissioners) felt at the outset of this pandemic that we needed to address gaps in communication between our county and the state, so we sent letters to Rep. Snyder and Sen. Bartolotta about the task force initiative … this is about having a direct line of contact to Harrisburg, about making sure that Greene County’s voice is heard.”
Belding said the task force’s weekly conference calls to the state officials focus squarely on Greene County and the concerns of its residents. And outside of the task force, the commissioners stay in contact with other counties as well.
“Communication is crucial,” he said.
One of the first conference calls focused on the county’s personal protective equipment – items worn to minimize exposure to COVID-19 as well as hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses – and being prepared for issues; however, Belding said he and his fellow commissioners feel “very fortunate” that Greene County has not yet encountered any PPE deficits or problems.
Belding also reminds residents of the 2-1-1 service, which is updated with current services in respect to COVID-19.
“With one phone number, callers gain free, confidential access to thousands of programs and services that can help improve the quality of their lives,” he said.
Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 2-1-1 for the following referrals:
n Basic human needs resources, including food banks, shelters, rent and utility payment assistance;
n Physical and mental health resources, including crisis intervention services, support groups and counseling;
n Employment support, such as financial assistance, job training and education programs;
n Support for older adults and persons with disabilities, including home-delivered meals, transportation and health care;
n Youth and child care programs: after school programs, summer camps, mentoring, protection services; and
n Regional disaster preparation.
Belding said the county government’s website is continuously being updated and Greene County Emergency Management can provide additional information pertaining to the response to COVID-19 pandemic and can be reached via email at publicinformation@co.greene.pa.us.
Finally, Belding reminds residents that anyone who feels ill or is exhibiting flu-like symptoms is urged to call his or her primary care physician, and anyone who intends to go to a hospital is also urged to call beforehand for guidance from that specific hospital. Washington Health Systems-Greene can be reached at 724-627-3101.
