Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said there have been no changes in the county’s operations as the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shutdown continues.
And that, he said, is a problem.
Belding said the board of commissioners joins other elected local and state officials in expressing frustration over Gov. Tom Wolf’s May 1 announcement that 24 counties in the state are expected to move from red to yellow status and partially reopen on May 8, but Greene, Fayette and Washington counties will not be among them.
Belding said the commissioners have reached out to Wolf’s office to voice what he calls “mounting frustration” not just by them but by all of Greene County’s constituents.
“There is no justifiable reason why Greene County specifically cannot reopen on any level with the other counties,” he said. “It does not make any sense. Every week, we are losing businesses here that will not be able to reopen. And while we can’t reopen on any level with 27 reported cases (as of May 4, the Messenger’s deadline for this week’s edition), there are counties being allowed to reopen on the northern side of the state that have much higher numbers than ours.”
Belding said he was told that the apparent holdup for the reopening of Greene and its neighboring counties is the high amount of COVID-19 cases reported in Allegheny County. However, this area’s low numbers, he feels, should be taken into consideration.
“This is not a political issue, this is a survival issue for our businesses,” he said. “We are now at least weeks away from anything changing for the better here, and meanwhile West Virginia is reopening, so the bottom line is that our residents are frustrated with lack of action and answers from state government and they’re going to shop and spend elsewhere.”
Belding said the commissioners have received many letters, messages and phone calls from residents expressing their frustration and anger, but stressed that there isn’t much the board can do to help.
“To put it bluntly, we don’t have the authority to just reopen on our own or the power to defy state orders and mandates,” he said. “There just isn’t a whole lot we can do. And we are very concerned that frustrated business owners are going to start opening their doors anyway and result into a potential free-for-all. That’s not good. And that’s why our governor needs to do something. Now.”
Belding said the county buildings, facilities, activities and events continue to remain closed and canceled to the public.
“Nothing has changed, and that’s wrong,” he said. “The status quo is no longer good enough. We absolutely need to move forward.”
Belding said the board of commissioners is hoping to hear positive updates this week regarding the possibility of Greene County moving to yellow status.
“We shall see,” he said.
