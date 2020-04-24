During their April 16 meeting, Greene County commissioners agreed to extend until June 4 the county’s Declaration of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the declaration was first approved on March 26, and the commissioners’ decision to declare the emergency was initially based on financial concerns, not a crisis issue.
“We anticipated at the time that the virus might eventually create a real issue for expenditures, and with this board already facing county budget issues, we issued the declaration to administratively capture our expenses,” he said.
The Declaration was initially supposed to last until April 13, but commissioners extended it until June 4, which Belding said, “at the very least will carry us through the month of May.”
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved a 36-month contract with Airespring of California, which provides cloud communications and managed connectivity services to businesses, for 23 additional phone lines being used by county employees.
Belding said the contract was signed on March 27 under the Emergency Declaration. The added phone lines were needed, he said, due to increased usage of video conferencing and telephone calls from employees working at home or outside of their respective offices because of the pandemic.
Belding said the additional phone lines will cost the county an additional monthly recurring rate of $241.50 plus fees, which he said “may be recouped in the future.”
Commissioners also encouraged all residents to remember to take part in the U.S. Census. Belding said the county’s Census input as of Thursday was 30%, which means “we’re probably a little bit behind where we want to be.”
Belding asked residents to fill out the census application that has been delivered by mail or log online at www.my2020census.gov.
The next step, he said, was for census numerators to take manual counts.
“This program is important for future funding, both state and federal, in our population level,” he said.
The commissioners held their first regular meeting (and their agenda meeting on April 15) since they ordered the closedown of the county buildings to the public late March. Meetings were originally scheduled to be held April 1 and 2 but were canceled due to the pandemic.
The meetings continue to be closed to the public, but they are broadcast live on the commissioners’ Facebook page and can be viewed later on the same page as well as on the county website, www.co.greene.pa.us.
The agenda meetings are typically held on the first and third Wednesday of each month, and the regular meetings on the first and third Thursday.
The meetings begin at 10 a.m.
As of press time, the county buildings still remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.