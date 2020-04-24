During their regular meeting on April 16, Greene County Commissioners issued six separate, unrelated proclamations recognizing various initiatives, individuals and organizations that positively impact area residents.
Fair Housing Month
Commissioners proclaimed April Fair Housing Month, and encouraged residents to “come together as a community and nation to celebrate the anniversary of the passing of the Fair Housing Act and recommit to that goal, which inspired us in the aftermath of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968: to eliminate housing discrimination and create equal opportunity in every community.”
The proclamation recognizes that the Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex disability and familial status.
“Through its Human Relations Act, Pennsylvania also protects discrimination based on age, ancestry and use of guide or support animals because of the blindness, deafness or physical handicap of the user or because the user is a handler or trainer of support or guide animals,” the proclamation states.
“Fair housing is critical to family and neighborhood health and stability, provides security, helps build connections to the community and offers access to quality employment, education and health care.
The proclamation adds that fair housing also promotes integration and inclusiveness, as well as greater tolerance and understanding, and that “illegal barriers to equal opportunity in housing affect everyone and diminishes our quality of life.”
Commissioners said the county is committed to fair housing as a living commitment, “one that reflects the needs of America today and prepares us for a future of true integration.”
“As we celebrate the Fair Housing Act, let us rededicate ourselves to eliminating discrimination in all its forms, creating opportunity for all and once again demonstrating that one of the region’s strengths is the diversity of its people and its welcoming communities,” the proclamation states.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Commissioners also proclaimed April Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is intended to draw attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts every community member of Greene County.
The proclamation states that rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment “impact our communities as seen by statistics indicating that one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives.”
The proclamation also recognizes the importance of child abuse prevention. Statistics show that one in five boys and one in three girls will experience a sexual assault before the age of 18.
Commissioners said everyone “must work together to educate our community about sexual violence prevention, supporting survivors and speaking out against harmful attitudes and actions.”
The proclamation states that there is evidence “that we can be successful – with leadership, dedication and encouragement – in preventing sexual violence in Greene County through increased education, awareness and community involvement.”
Through the proclamation, commissioners also recognized the SPHS Care Center of STTARS (Sexual Trauma Treatment and Recovery Services) Program, which “strongly supports the efforts of national, state and local partners, and of every citizen, to actively engage in public and private efforts to prevent sexual violence.
“It’s time for all of us to believe survivors, start conversations, take appropriate action and change the culture to create a safer environment for all.”
National Service Recognition Day
Commissioners also issued a proclamation recognizing April 7 as National Service Recognition Day.
The proclamation states that service agencies address the most pressing challenges facing communities and educate students for jobs, fight the opioid epidemic, respond to natural disasters and support veterans and military families, to name just a few of their many responsibilities.
“Service participants demonstrate commitment, dedication and patriotism by making an intensive commitment to service, a commitment that remains with them in their future endeavors,” the proclamation states.
The proclamation coincides with the nationwide initiative to recognize April 7 as National Service Recognition Day. This initiative is led by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that oversees AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and other programs that engage millions of citizens in service each year.
CNCS works hand-in-hand with counties, nonprofits, and other local partners to support high-impact national service at more than 50,000 sites across the country.
Commissioners recognize that CNCS “shares a priority with local leaders nationwide to engage citizens and strengthen communities, and is joining with the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, Cities of Service and local leaders across the country for National Service Recognition Day.”
The proclamation also states that “national service expands economic opportunity by creating more sustainable, resilient communities and providing education, career skills and leadership abilities for those who serve.”
Finally, the proclamation recognizes that national service participants “increase the impact of the organizations they serve, both through their direct service and by managing millions of additional volunteers … national service represents a unique public-private partnership that invests in community solutions and leverages non-federal resources to strengthen community impact and increase the return on taxpayer dollars.”
National Grange Month
Commissioners also proclaimed April National Grange Month and recognized the three Greene County granges – East Franklin, Harveys-Aleppo and Carmichaels Granges – which were established years ago as outreach organizations for this rural area.
The proclamation states that granges have played a major role in the development of rural America during three centuries, advocating for legislative protection for farmers through the Granger Laws in the 1800s.
Granges have also promoted research and education to improve agriculture through the Cooperative Extension Service and Land Grant Colleges; worked to expand mail delivery and electricity to rural areas in the 1900s; and encouraged the expansion of broadband internet service and improvement of rural healthcare in the 2000s, according to the proclamation.
“The Grange strengthens individuals, families and communities through grassroots action, service, education, advocacy and agriculture awareness; and continues today to be an active force in thousands of communities across the country,” the proclamation states. “The Grange provides leadership, motivation, and education to bring together rural and urban families and offers them opportunities for personal growth and individual expression; and emphasizes civic responsibility and the involvement of people in the legislative process.”
The proclamation also states that “the Grange promotes service to the local community and volunteerism to improve the quality of life and economic well-being of its members and friends.”
PA 8-1-1 Safe Digging Month
Commissioners also recognized April PA 8-1-1 Safe Digging Month, with a proclamation that emphasizes the importance of utility safety.
“As engineers, designers, excavators and homeowners work to keep pace with the Commonwealth’s unprecedented economic development, it is important to minimize damage to underground utility lines, danger to workers, environmental pollution and loss of utility service to Pennsylvania citizens,” the proclamation states.
Commissioners also recognized that the Pennsylvania One Call System, a utility service information center celebrating its 47th year of continuous service to the state, is key to preventing injuries and damage when excavating.
“This unique service provides easy, one-call notification about construction and excavating projects … while promoting workplace and public safety, reducing underground utility damage, minimizing utility service interruptions and protecting the environment,” the proclamation states.
Commissioners added that this service now serves more than 100,000 excavators and over 3,600 critical infrastructure owners throughout the state, and receives more than 750,000 notification requests and transmits more than six million notifications, providing protection to utility companies and their employees and customers.
Along with the proclamation, commissioners encourage all excavators and local homeowners to dial 8-1-1 or 1-800-242-1776 at least three business days before digging in order to avoid injury, protect the environment and prevent millions of dollars in damages. They also wish to remind excavators that three business days’ notice is the law.
More information may be obtained by visiting www.pa811.org.
Commissioners also issued a proclamation recognizing the week of April 12-18 National Dispatchers Week. This coincides with the National Public Safety Telecommunications Week initiative, which honors telecommunications personnel in the public safety community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.