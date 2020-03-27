During their March meeting, the Greene County Commissioners issued two separate unrelated proclamations recognizing Vietnam Veteran Day and Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
In proclaiming March 29 as Vietnam Veteran Day, the commissioners said it is important for all Americans to recognize Vietnam veterans.
The proclamation recognizes the servicemen and women who survived, stating that none of them returned the same, suffering injuries “of the body, mind and soul.”
The commissioners added that Vietnam veterans are still fighting for their lives today, due to the exposure of Agent Orange during the war.
“All of those veterans who served our country in uniform during this tumultuous period of or nation’s history are deserving of respect and sincere gratitude,” the commissioners said. “Our nation stands stronger for their service, and we are proud to pay tribute to those Vietnam veterans who served, especially those who reside in the County of Greene.”
The commissioners also proclaimed March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
The proclamation states that the recognition is important because problem gambling is a public health issue affecting millions of people of all ages, races and ethnic backgrounds.
“Problem gambling has a significant societal and economic coast for individuals, families, businesses and communities,” the proclamation states. “However, problem gambling is treatable, and treatment is effective in minimizing this harm to both individuals and society as a whole.”
Commissioners said they acknowledge that numerous individuals, professionals and organizations have dedicated their efforts to the education of the public about problem gambling and the availability and effectiveness of treatment.
The commissioners state in the proclamation that they encourage all residents to support the National Council on Problem Gambling and join them in engaging “in conversation with friends, family patients and clients about gambling addiction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.