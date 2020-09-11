Greene County commissioners issued several proclamations geared to promoting awareness and education about human services topics impacting area residents, including declaring Sept. 9 as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day.
The proclamation states that human service organizations, health care professionals, educators and the public are called to action work together to reduce the occurrence of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs).
This, according to the proclamation, can be done by increasing awareness and improving public health efforts in the delivery of the preventative health message that women who are pregnant or considering getting pregnant should abstain from drinking alcohol.
FASD is an umbrella term describing the range of effects that can occur in an individual who was exposed to alcohol before birth, with fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) being the most recognizable condition along the spectrum.
The proclamation states that prenatal alcohol exposure is the leading preventable cause of birth defects and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Although the exact number of people who have FASDs is unknown, it is estimated that one in 20 U.S. school children may have a FASD — a rate comparable to autism — and roughly 40,000 babies are born with effects of prenatal alcohol exposure annually.
It has also been reported that the lifetime cost for one individual with FAS – which does not include other FASDs – is estimated to be $2 million, with a combined cost to the U.S. for FAS alone over $4 billion annually; and one in nine pregnant women reported alcohol use and one in 26 reported binge drinking in the past 30 days.
The proclamation states that the Greene board of commissioners pledge to “continue to partner with organizations, health care professionals, educators and the public to raise awareness about the message that pregnancy and alcohol do not mix.”
The board added that “the good health and well-being of the people of Greene County are enhanced by the support of a national effort to educate about and prevent FASDs,” and the board joins with the county drug and alcohol program as well as dedicated volunteers, health care professionals, educators and parent groups by participating in the promotion.
Anyone wishing to obtain more information about FASDs and/or any other topics pertaining to drug and alcohol prevention may call Human Services at 724-852-5276.
Commissioners also proclaimed September as National Recovery Month, recognizing that recovery from mental and substance abuse disorders, including co-occurring disorders, is an essential part of health and overall wellness.
The proclamation states that addressing and overcoming these disorders is “essential to achieving healthy lifestyles, both physically and emotionally; and that treatment and recovery services for the disorders is effective, and people can do and do recover in our area and around the world.”
Commissioners said relatives and friends of those with mental and substance abuse disorders and co-occurring disorders must be encouraged to implement preventative measures and recognize the signs of a problem, and they should encourage those in need of help to seek appropriate treatment and recovery support services.
According to the proclamation, an estimated 77 million people in the U.S. are affected by such conditions, and to help more people achieve and sustain recovery, the commissioners join with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the county drug and alcohol program in inviting residents to participate in National Recovery Month.
The proclamation also recognizes the 31st anniversary of the Recovery Month observance and the 2020 Recovery Month theme, “Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections.”
Commissioners also recognized September as Suicide Prevention Month and Sept. 10 as Suicide Prevention Day.
The proclamation states that suicide is a leading cause of death in the U.S., and statistics show that in Pennsylvania one person dies by suicide every four hours, making it the second leading cause of death for ages 15-34 and the fourth leading cause of death for ages 35-54.
Commissioners said they believe that “talking openly about stress and psychological health builds trust, reduces barriers to care and enables early intervention,” and that local and statewide suicide prevention efforts should be developed and encouraged “to the maximum extent possible.”
