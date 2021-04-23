Commissioners proclaim April 6 National Service Recognition Day

During their recent public meeting, Greene County commissioners proclaimed April 6 National Service Recognition Day.
In the proclamation, commissioners recognized AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors participants for addressing “the most pressing challenges facing our communities … they help our nation recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, educate students for 21st century jobs, fight the opioid epidemic, respond to natural disasters and support veterans and military families.”
The proclamation states AmeriCorps shares a priority with local leaders nationwide to engage citizens, improve lives and strengthen communities and is joining with local leaders across the country for National Service Recognition Day.
“The nation’s elected leaders are increasingly turning to national service and volunteerism as a cost-effective strategy to meet their needs,” the proclamation states. “National service expands economic opportunity by creating more sustainable, resilient communities and providing education, career skills and leadership abilities for those who serve.”
Commissioners said AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors participants serve in more than 40,000 locations across the country, “bolstering the civic, neighborhood and faith-based organizations that are so vital to our economic and social well-being.”
In proclaiming April 6 National Service Recognition Day, the commissioners said they encourage residents “to recognize the positive impact of national service in our community, to thank those who serve and to find ways to give back to their communities.”
In Greene County, nonprofit organization Blueprints is recruiting adults aged 55 and over for its Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, which is a part of Senior Corps, to volunteer a few hours each week to help neighbors throughout the area. Blueprints provides the funding for the RSVP program in Greene County through a grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.