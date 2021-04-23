Commissioners proclaim April Child Abuse Prevention Month

Greene County issued a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during their recent public meeting.
In the proclamation, commissioners state child abuse and neglect are “a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone.”
Commissioners said effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the partnerships created between child welfare professionals, education, health, community and faith‐based organizations, businesses, law enforcement agencies and families.
“Communities must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families,” the proclamation states. “We must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well‐being of children and families in a safe, stable and nurturing environment.
“Prevention remains the best defense for our children and families.”
Joining the commissioners in accepting the proclamation were employees from Greene County Children and Youth Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.