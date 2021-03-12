Commissioners proclaim Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month

Greene County commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing March as Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month during a recent meeting, and also recognized a local woman for her achievements as an individual involved in the county’s IDD program.
The commissioners congratulated Jazzy Strope, formerly of Carmichaels, on receiving the 2021 Achievement Award through the county IDD department, which presents the local award annually to a deserving individual to coincide with the recognition of Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month.
The proclamation states the recognition offers advocates of developmental disabilities an opportunity to educate the public, policymakers and other system professionals about the challenges that come with intellectual disabilities.
“Intellectual disabilities affects millions of Americans of all ages, races and ethnic backgrounds and in all communities, and thousands of providers of services have dedicated their efforts in supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities to lead full and productive lives within our society,” the proclamation states.
Joining the commissioners in presenting Strope with the award were Deneen Shrader, administrator of the county IDD program; and Victoria Stewart, IDD support coordinator.
Under the umbrella of Greene County Human Services, the IDD program promotes opportunities for individuals with disabilities to lead full and productive lives within our community.
Shrader sad it is the program’s goal to ensure that “services and supports are provided to meet the needs of consumers with intellectual disabilities in the least restrictive setting possible. We want all individuals whom we serve to be active members of our community and live a life of quality.”
