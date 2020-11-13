During their recent meeting, Greene County commissioners issued proclamations recognizing October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Nov. 8 as Pennsylvania Parents as Teachers Day.
Commissioners said October 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which was initiated to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.
The proclamation recognizes that the history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.”
In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities; and in 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the proclamation states.
“Workplaces welcoming of the talents of all people, including people with disabilities, are a critical part of our efforts to build an inclusive community and strong economy,” commissioners said in the proclamation.
Commissioners added that activities were held throughout October that reinforced “the value and talent people with disabilities add to our workplaces and communities and affirm Greene County’s commitment to an inclusive community that increases access and opportunities to all, including individuals with disabilities.”
In presenting the proclamation, Commissioner Mike Belding commended those who work with individuals with disabilities, as well as the individuals themselves.
“Every member of our society, community and family should have the opportunity to participate in which ever activities they desire,” he said. “Whether it is fully participating in education programs, sports, hobbies or employment, everyone contributes their own individuality to an activity. We are blessed to work with and live among those who value diversity, provide support and genuinely care about all individuals.
“We all play a pivotal role in breaking down barriers to involvement, employment and inclusivity for all people with disabilities,” he added.
In acknowledging Nov. 8 as “Pennsylvania Parents as Teachers Day,” commissioners recognized Parents as Teachers as an evidence-based program used by Pennsylvania Family Centers that focuses on its vision that all children will learn, grow and develop to reach their full potential.
“The Parents as Teachers mission is to provide the information, support and encouragement parents need to help children develop optimally during the crucial early years of life,” commissioners state in the proclamation. “Family centers affirm the Parents as Teachers value that parents are their children’s first and most influential teachers, and the early years of life are critical for optimal development and provide the foundation for success in school and life.”
Parents as Teachers is federally recognized as an evidence-based model program because it meets “rigorous standards” for effectiveness, and family centers through their strengths-based work with families including the use of the Parents as Teachers model support families in achieving economic stability, healthy children in healthy homes and school readiness of children, the proclamation states.
“All young children and families deserve the same opportunities to succeed regardless of demographic, geographic, or economic considerations,” commissioners said.
Commissioners also recognized the Parents as Teachers initiative for “promoting protective factors that keep families strong by increasing parent knowledge and practices, providing early detection of developmental delays and health issues, preventing child abuse and neglect, meeting concrete needs, increasing children’s school readiness and school success, connecting families with each other and increasing family involvement and leadership in the community.”
Commissioner Mike Belding said the recognition of Parents as Teachers Day is important.
“Perhaps, like never before, we should take time to recognize the importance of Parents as Teachers and the information, support and encouragement parents need to help children develop optimally,” he said. “Amid the closures of our schools, stay at home orders, and pandemic restrictions, the parents of our children have never played a more important role. Parents, teacher, friend, nurse and comforter all rolled into a 24/7 responsibility.
“We value the opportunity to positively influence our children, increase parent involvement towards better futures for our children through programs like Parents to Teachers,” he added.
