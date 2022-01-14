Commissioners recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Greene County commissioners recently recognized January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and strongly encouraged all residents to become more informed on the issue.
During their Jan. 6 public meeting, commissioners welcomed Joanna Dragan, MA, SPHS CARE Center, supervisor of Sexual Violence Services (STTARS), who discussed the importance of awareness about the crime of human trafficking.
Dragan recognized Amy Switalski, director of the county’s housing services, who assisted in disseminating information about human trafficking awareness throughout the county. She also recognized the county district attorney’s office for its assistance in investigating and prosecuting human trafficking crimes and supporting the CARE Center in helping victims.
The proclamation states the county joins the SPHS CARE Center STTARS Program in their dedication “to providing community outreach and education, legislative advocacy, training, promotion of services to survivors of human trafficking, and collaboration with law enforcement.”
The proclamation states that human trafficking is modern-day slavery, claiming nearly 40 million victims worldwide, and found in the United States most often in the form of sexual exploitation, forced labor, involuntary servitude and debt bondage.
“(We) encourage all our citizens to become more informed on this growing problem, to be vigilant and report suspicious activity, and to work towards solutions to end trafficking in all its forms in our community,” the commissioners state in the proclamation.
Commissioners said human trafficking is a major concern and can happen anywhere, even Greene County.
Dragan encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
In another matter, commissioners approved a submission of an application for grant funding from the state Fish and Boat Commission that Belding said would be used for the ongoing Wisecarver Reservoir and Recreation Area project.
The commission announced in the fall boating facility grants would be made available to help communities capitalize on the surge in new boating activity. The boating facility grant program provides the grants that are to be used for planning, acquisition, expansion and rehabilitation of public boating facilities throughout the state.
Located off of Waterdam Road in Waynesburg, the Wisecarver Recreation Area project is a multi-million outdoor recreation area also offering the reservoir, softball fields, a walking trail, mountain bike trails and numerous other recreational opportunities.
Belding said if the application is approved he and Chief Clerk Jeff Marshall would serve as signatories and the county would commit to 50% in matching funds.
Commissioners also approved an agreement between the county and Joseph Brodak, Esquire as solicitor for the county controller’s office in the amount of $7,500 per year starting Jan. 1. Belding said Jeff Grimes was the previous solicitor for the controller’s office, and when Grimes was voted in as judge the county needed to hire a new solicitor.
In another matter, commissioners approved a conflict attorney agreement between the county and Timothy M. Ross to represent up to 50 criminal clients per year at a cost of $3,500 per month.
Belding said this agreement is an annual requirement to hire a conflict attorney.
“If there is a conflict of interest between a full-time county attorney in a specific case, then Tim Ross would work the case as an alternate/part-time attorney,” he said.
In other business, commissioners approved a comprehensive health service agreement between the county and Dr. Sean Robert Kelly for providing comprehensive health care services in the absence of Dr. Sean Porbin, effective Dec. 17. Belding said Dr. Kelly providing required services as a medical doctor at the county jail while Dr. Porbin is unavailable.
Commissioners also approved the appointments of Jared Bennett, Casey Durdines, Courtney Hursey and Elizabeth Menhart to the county’s tourist promotion agency board of directors. Belding said the terms will expire Dec. 31, 2024.
