Greene County commissioners are still reminding area residents that the Stay At Home order issued statewide by Gov. Tom Wolf is still in effect.
In a recently issued release, the commissioners said the order will last at least through April 30, so it is imperative that everyone still adhere to the order.
“Coronavirus is easily transmitted, especially in group settings, and it is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to flatten the curve of exposure/illness,” the release states. “The intent of this Stay At Home policy is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence.
“All individuals subject to this policy must stay at home, except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services.”
Commissioners remind residents that allowable individual activities include:
n Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family members.
n To get necessary services or supplies or to deliver those services or supplies to others.
n Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing.
n To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business.
n To care for a family member or pet in another household.
Commissioners also remind residents that allowable essential travel includes:
n Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned activities.
• Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.
• Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
• Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction, or non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth.
• Travel required by law enforcement or court order.
For the most up-to-date information, the county commissioners encourage residents to refer to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website for Responding to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/.
Commissioners said the county government’s website - www.co.greene.pa.us/coronavirus - is continuously being updated and provides information from local, state and federal organizations related to the coronavirus. Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County Commissioner’s Facebook page or by calling 724-852-5210.
Meanwhile, the county’s government buildings continue to remain closed. Commissioners said all departments will continue to be available via telephone, but limited services may be available to the public. All essential services will continue.
