Greene County commissioners are encouraging all residents to continue adhering to the statewide stay-at-home order that state Gov. Tom Wolf recently extended through May 8, as well as to his order for all employees and customers of essential businesses to wear a mask.
Wolf’s order requires businesses to deny entry to customers who do not wear masks, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of such goods.
In a release issued on April 22, commissioners said they believe the county continues to mitigate the anticipated surge on medical facility requirements with social distancing, self-isolation and frequent hand washing.
“We understand this has not been easy, we would all like to get back toward normal life,” the release states. “We remind our residents that the whole reason behind the exposure mitigation activities was to flatten the curve of exposure, thus reducing the number of individuals requiring medical treatment over time.
“The virus is still here, active, contagious and easily spread. Now is not the time to change those successful behaviors,” the release continues. “We ask all Greene County residents to be patient and continue to be vigilant toward activities designed to reduce the spread of the virus.”
Commissioners strongly encourage residents to proceed with caution as plans move forward in the near future to reopen businesses.
“As governments and other organizations design plans to reopen businesses and facilities that have been shuttered and normal daily activities resume, some individuals that have successfully avoided contact with the virus due to social distancing, self-isolation and frequent hand washing will be exposed and may become ill,” the release states.
“The idea of gradually opening businesses and returning to normal through a measured re-opening is to prevent a second wave of the virus as we return toward normal activities. The worst-case scenario is that through irresponsible behavior, the second wave exceeds local medical capability and we have already used large portions of our personal protective equipment meant to slow the spread.”
As of press time, there have been a total of 25 positive test results for COVID-19 in Greene County.
For the most updated information, residents are encouraged to refer to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website for Responding to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/.
Meanwhile, the county government’s website is continuously being updated and provides information from local, state and federal organizations related to the coronavirus, https://www.co.greene.pa.us/coronavirus.
Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County commissioners’ Facebook page or by calling 724-852-5210.
The next commissioners’ meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7. Although both meetings are closed to the public, they will be live streamed on Facebook and will be available for viewing after they have concluded. Both meetings will begin at 10 a.m.
