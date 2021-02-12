Greene County commissioners have voted to designate the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution states that the county will not recognize the enforcement of any new laws that alter Second Amendment rights.
The three-member board unanimously approved the measure and publicly released the announcement on Feb. 4, joining their Fayette County counterparts, who passed a similar resolution in January.
“During meetings and routine interactions with constituents, we have repeatedly been asked about Greene County becoming a second amendment sanctuary,” said Commissioner Betsy McClure. “Our residents listen to what is discussed at the federal level of government and see what happened in Virginia and other states last year and want protection of their current rights.”
The resolution affirms Greene County’s support of the rights currently given under the state and U.S. constitutions regarding the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms.
“This resolution gives no new rights or privileges,” said Commissioner Mike Belding. “But whether you are a casual hunter, an advocate of youth activities like the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes and school rifle teams or an individual that exercises the right to own firearms for home/self-defense, this resolution safeguards your current gun ownership rights against future infringement in Greene County, Pa.”
Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms and District Attorney Dave Russo also supported the resolution.
“As all other elected officials, we swore to support and defend the constitution of the United States and of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This resolution reaffirms to our constituents that we, at the county level of government, intend to stand by that oath,” Simms said.
