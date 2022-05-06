Waynesburg University’s Fine Arts Academy for community members is currently open for summer enrollment.
The community-based non-credit courses and are open to anyone who wants to study comprehensive collegiate music or visual art, taught by university faculty.
The summer schedule includes a ceramics course, private woodwind and percussion lessons, and a five-day summer camp for kids. Youth scholarships have been made available by funding from the EQT Foundation, and Additional funding for other scholarships is also available.
The Fine Arts Academy is led by Emily Wiedner, part-time instructor for the Department of Fine Arts and a teacher’s assistant at an early childhood learning academy. Wiedner holds a master’s degree in studio arts from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Summer offerings include ceramics Tuesday and Thursday evenings, June 7 to Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. or10 weeks of private instrument lessons for children or adults for flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bassoon, bagpipe or percussion.
The Kids Summer Camp for kindergarten through grade 12 will be held Monday, June 27, through Friday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Activities include tie-dye, decorating art journals, clay dragon eggs, squirt gun painting, spin art and mosaics. The week will also feature a “Create-Your-Own-Garden Day,” during which campers will paint flower pots, rocks, plant flowers and crewate nature sun catchers, as well as a “Make-Your-Own Piñata Day.” The full daily schedule is available online at Waynesburg.edu/fineartsacademy.
For more information on registration and cost, visit Waynesburg.edu/fineartsacademy.
