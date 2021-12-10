More than two dozen residents attended a “Community Conversation” event held at the Greene County Fairgrounds Monday evening to discuss broadband access and speed issues in the area and learn about an ongoing statewide connectivity improvement plan.
The event was coordinated by the Greene County commissioners and was facilitated by representatives affiliated with Southwestern Pennsylvania Connected, an initiative created to develop a plan to bring equitable broadband access and high speed internet to the area.
Facilitators Leanne Doran and LaTrenda Sherrill said the Greene County meeting was one of many being held in 10 counties throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania to assess residents’ concerns regarding broadband access and speed.
Doran said the connectivity improvement plan, which is being led by Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, Allies for Children and Carnegie Mellon University, includes holding regional conversations and workshops, identifying priorities, obtaining funding and grants, developing programs and implementing a plan based on research.
The plan, Doran said, will identify communities across the region without reliable and affordable internet and will bring broadband to communities that need it most to provide access to jobs, education, health care and new business.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the board of commissioners recognized “a serious need” for improved broadband access and speed shortly after he and fellow commissioner Betsy McClure were sworn in in early 2020.
“To fix the problems, we have to address the needs and know what the deficiencies are, and that’s why we are here tonight,” he said.
Those in attendance discussed their concerns with slow or no broadband speed and access, identifying numerous dead spots of service throughout the county. Issues such as affordability, poor service, low trust in internet service providers, insufficient repairs and outdated equipment were also discussed.
Residents expressed concerns that many students across the county struggled with internet access when remote learning was mandated during the COVID-19 shutdown, and that many students had to drive to different locations throughout the county to find mobile hot spots just to complete homework assignments.
Belding said 40% of county residents could not get internet access during the pandemic.
Resident, Rebecca Trigger of Jefferson, said she owns a farm and has struggled with slow speed and poor service for many years.
“I would gladly pay whatever is asked, just as a long as I could get good service,” she said. “I don’t think in this day and age it’s too much to ask for decent broadband access.”
