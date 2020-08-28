The Community Foundation of Greene County (CFGC) is accepting applications for several grant opportunities for nonprofits and public schools and teachers.
Grants are available from the following funds:
n Community Grant Fund projects may include (but are not limited to) any one or more of the following broad priorities: Arts, Culture and Humanities; Children, Youth and Families; Community and Economic Development; Education; Environment; Food and Hunger, Health and Fitness; and Human Services.
Grant awards for community grants will not exceed $2,000.
n Cindy’s Wind Fund for Women and Girls will provide two grants of $500 to projects which help women and girls fulfill their potential. The Cindy’s Wind Fund seeks proposals for projects that aim to help women and girls fulfill their full potential, which may include activities such as information programs, direct service programs, special activities, professional development and more.
n L&M Medical Needs Fund for up to $33,000 to provide financial assistance to patients or clients for medical needs, such as medical prescriptions, hospice care or other medical services, in Greene County through qualified non-profit organizations who serve individuals in need of such services
n Consol Energy Excellence in Education Fund will provide up to six grants of $250-$500 for teacher-led classroom projects that fall outside the normal school budget, or that the teacher would otherwise use their own funds.
n EITC Innovative Education Fund for Greene County public school approved innovative education projects. $6,000 is available for one or more grants.
For more information about these grant opportunities, visit www.cfgcpa.org/about-cfgc-grants/ to review guidelines, application procedures and process.
The deadline to submit applications for each of these funds is October 1. Successful grant awards will be announced in late November.
Applications will be accepted though the CFGC Online Grant Portal on the CFGC Grants website at http://www.cfgcpa.org/apply-for-a-grant/.
For additional information, contact the Foundation office at 724-627-2010, or e-mail cfgcpa@gmail.com.
