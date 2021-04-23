The Community Foundation of Greene County has announced it is accepting applications for several grant opportunities for nonprofits, public schools and teachers.
In a recent news release issued by CGFC, the foundation announced grants are available from several different funding streams.
Community Grant Fund projects may include, but are not limited to, any one or more of the following broad priorities:
n Arts, culture and humanities;
n Children, youth and families;
n Community and economic development;
n Education;
n Environment;
n Food and hunger;
n Health and fitness; and
n Human services.
Grant awards for Community grants will not exceed $2,000.
Cindy’s Wind Fund for Women and Girls will provide one grant of $500 to projects that help women and girls fulfill their potential. The Cindy’s Wind Fund seeks proposals for projects that aim to help women and girls fulfill their full potential, which may include activities such as information programs, direct service programs, special activities, professional development for women and more.
Consol Energy Excellence in Education Fund will provide up to eight grants of $250 to $500 for teacher-led classroom projects that fall outside the normal school budget, or that the teacher would otherwise use their own funds to support. Grants are available to public school teachers.
EITC Innovative Education Fund is for Greene County public school approved innovative education projects. A total of $6,000 is available for one or more grants.
Eligible organizations for grants from the Community Grant funds and Cindy’s Wind Fund for Women and Girls must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits, educational institutions, or governmental units/agencies. Religious organizations may apply for projects that focus on addressing community needs outside the organization.
For more information about these grant opportunities, visit the CFGC website, http://www.cfgcpa.org/about-cfgc-grants/ to review guidelines, application procedures and process.
The deadline to submit applications for each of these funds is June 1. Successful grant awards will be announced in late July for projects beginning after the first of August.
Applications will be accepted though the CFGC Online Grant Portal on the CFGC Grants website at http://www.cfgcpa.org/apply-for-a-grant/.
For additional information, call the foundation office at 724-627-2010, or e-mail cfgcpa@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.