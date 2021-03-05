The Community Foundation of Greene County (CFGC) is offering a number of scholarship opportunities for Greene County graduating high school seniors this spring.
Applications for all scholarship opportunities are due April 1.
Eligibility criteria vary for each scholarship. To review the specific guidelines for each scholarship, visit www.cfgcpa.org/post-secondary-scholarships. Scholarship guidelines are also available at each Greene County high school’s guidance offices.
To apply for the scholarships, visit www.cfgcpa.org/post-secondary-scholarships.
The CFGC Online Scholarship application process allows students to apply for multiple scholarships in an easy process and prompt students for all requirements. All college applications for graduating high school seniors must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. April 1. Late and/or incomplete applications will not be accepted.
CFGC has 24 different scholarship opportunities with a total of 47 possible scholarship awards, including three new scholarships this year.
The American Legion and Sons of the American Legion Mt. Morris Post 992 Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors residing within Central Greene School District and/or Southeastern Greene School District who is the child, grandchild or great-grandchild of an honorably discharged U.S. veteran or active duty military member, to attend a post-secondary educational program, including technical, business or vocational school, two-year, or a four-year college/university.
Two $2,000 scholarships will be awarded, one to a senior male and one to a senior female. This scholarship is open to students attending private school or homeschool, as well as students graduating from Waynesburg Central High School and Mapletown High School.
The Michelle Anderson Memorial Scholarship – Three $1,000 scholarships are available for students in Greene County, with two scholarships for students graduating from West Greene High School and one scholarship for students graduating from any one of the public school districts in Greene County (including West Greene) to pursue a degree at an accredited four-year college or university with a STEM related major.
The Victor and Anna Mae Wancheck Beghini Scholarship is for graduating seniors at Mapletown High School planning to attend a four-year college or university with a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) major. The scholarship will be paid at the beginning of the student’s second year of college and recipients may reapply for two additional years. Three $3,000 scholarships are available.
The Army Spec. Gregory A. Cox Memorial Scholarship is for a graduating Greene County senior student planning a career in public safety or other public service (see a list of types of careers/majors is on the website participating in ROTC. One $2,000 scholarship is available.
The D. Daniel Davis Well-Rounded Student Scholarship Award, is a new scholarship for graduating Waynesburg Central High School students who exemplify a well-rounded approach to life with participation in multiple activities.
Student must show active participation during their junior and senior years in multiple and varied activities, including at least two sports and at least one additional activity each year with leadership exemplified. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
The William H. Davis, Jr. Scholarship is for Greene County residents who are graduating seniors or have graduated from a Greene County high school and who are planning to attend or are currently attending Westmoreland County Community College. Applications are due in the CFGC office by April 2, June 1, Aug. 1, or Nov. 1. Previous recipients may re-apply. Five $1,000 scholarships are available.
The Rocky Doman Memorial Scholarship is for graduating Greene County senior standout athletes – male and/or female – who exemplify the qualities of being a team player with a humble spirit. Three $1,000 scholarships are available.
The Dove Award is a need-based two-year scholarship for a graduating female student from Jefferson Morgan High School. One scholarship of $3,000 divided between the first two years of college is available.
The Jack Dulaney Scholarship is for graduating seniors at Waynesburg Central High School to attend technical, business, vocational or two- or four-year college or university. One scholarship of $1,000 per year will be awarded.
The Enstrom Family Scholarship is for graduating seniors at Jefferson-Morgan High School planning to attend a four-year college or university in Pennsylvania. Two $500 scholarships will be awarded.
The EQT Scholarship is for graduating high school seniors residing in Greene County who pursue an associates or bachelor’s degree in a field that is supportive of the fossil fuel industry (e.g. computer science/information technology, engineering (chemical, civil or petroleum), energy or land management, environmental science, geology or safety science. Five awards of $1,000 and one award of up to $18,000 per year for up to four years.
The Goldie Everly 4-H Scholarship is a new scholarship for Greene County students who are actively participating in a Greene County 4-H program and who have a financial need, to attend an accredited post-secondary college, university or vocational/technical school. Three $1,500 scholarships are available.
The Jesse Benson Finnegan Scholarship is for students graduating from the Greene County Career & Technology Center with preference for students in the Electrical Occupations program. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
The Russell A. Guthrie Memorial Scholarship is for senior students graduating from Jefferson-Morgan High School to attend either a technical school or a four-year college or university. One $500 scholarship is available.
The William and Shirley Hanley Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors at Carmichaels Area High School and Mapletown High School. An interview is required which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 24 by Zoom. Two $1,000 scholarships are available to be used for books.
The Aaron Anthony Haywood Memorial Scholarship Fund is for graduating seniors at Waynesburg Central High School to attend a four-year college or university with a major in an engineering field. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
The Thelma S. Hoge Memorial Scholarship is for worthy students of West Greene School District who are pursuing a college education. Two $2,000 scholarships are available.
The HVM Arts Scholarship is a new scholarship for senior students graduating from Mapletown High School to pursue a degree at an accredited, two- or four-year college/university, technical school or other post-secondary school. The scholarship may be applied to tuition and fees, books and/ or supplies.
Eligible students must have participated in school or community arts-related programs during high school. Arts-related includes broad range of activities including visual arts, performing arts, musical arts, graphic arts etc. See the guidelines on the CFGC website for more details. The scholarship does not require a student to major or minor in arts in post-secondary school. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
The George L. Misher and Anne Misher Memorial Scholarship Fund is a two-year scholarship for graduating seniors of Jefferson-Morgan High School to attend post-secondary educational institution with preference for 4-year college/university. One $2,000 scholarship is available.
The Renardo A. and Janet Matteucci Family Scholarship is a need-based scholarship for graduating seniors of Jefferson-Morgan High School. Two $1,000 scholarships are available.
The Greg and Mary Lou Niverth Scholarship is for a senior student graduating from Jefferson-Morgan High School to attend a four-year college or university in Pennsylvania. Scholarship will be paid at the beginning of the second year of college. Previous award recipient may re-apply. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
The Darlene Phillips Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors of Mapletown High School with a preference for students planning to major in elementary education. Students planning to major in other fields will also be considered. One $1,200 scholarship is available.
The Walter Samek III Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors of Carmichaels Area High School to attend a two- or four-year college or university. One $500 scholarship is available.
The Robert Scott Scholarship is for Greene County graduating seniors planning to pursue a major in chemistry, mathematics or physics at an accredited non-profit four-year college/university with first preference for students planning to attend Waynesburg University. One $500 scholarship is available.
The following scholarships are available for non-traditional (adult learner) students who have already graduated from high school, or received a GED, and have decided to further their education. The Online Application is also available on the CFGC website. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on April 1, June 1, Aug. 1 or Oct. 1.
The Stealth Scholarship is for non-traditional students at least 22 years of age or older, who are living or working in Greene County who plan to pursue a post-secondary course of education (two-year or four-year degree) at an accredited college, university, community college, or trade/technical school. Maximum scholarship is $2,500 for one-year. There is no specific deadline for the Stealth Scholarship applications. Previous recipients may re-apply.
