A Waynesburg man has been appointed as the new executive director of a local nonprofit geared toward helping area residents and communities through philanthropy.
The Community Foundation of Greene County’s board of directors announced David Calvario, Ph.D. will begin the position Nov. 5.
Calvario replaces Bettie Stammerjohn, who announced earlier this year she will retire at the end of October.
“The foundation is thrilled to have Dave as our new executive director,” said Beth Hellems, CFGC chairwoman, in a release issued on Oct. 20. “Dave’s background in higher education and county government, along with his involvement in local nonprofits, provides a great fit for CFGC.”
Calvario brings more than 30 years of nonprofit experience to the position, working with diverse age groups and community issues.
He earned a doctoral degree in college student personnel administration from the University of Northern Colorado. He holds a master of science in counseling/college student personnel, as well as a bachelor of science in administration of justice from Shippensburg University.
“I am excited to start this new opportunity to expand the Foundation within our county,” Calvario said in the release. “For me, life is about leaving fingerprints after we have departed this life. I look forward to working throughout our communities sharing how people can leave a legacy for generations to come.”
Calvario was executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Greene since 2015. He also served as interim executive director of the Corner Cupboard Food Bank for several months in 2014.
He began his career in Greene County at Waynesburg University as associate dean of students in 1995, and eventually held the positions of dean of students, director of center for service leadership and chair of the service-learning department from 2004-2014.
In a previous release, Hellems said Stammerjohn was hired as a part-time executive director in 2006 when CFGC had $1.6 million in assets and 27 named endowments. CFGC now manages more than 100 funds with a value of more than $8 million with just two full-time staff members.
“Bettie has done a great job raising awareness of CFGC and the value it brings, not just for donors, but for the nonprofits and residents it serves,” Hellems said.
During her tenure, Stammerjohn worked collaboratively with local donors to raise millions of dollars for a wide variety of charitable causes. She built and supervised a grant process that has distributed nearly $5 million to a wide variety of charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.