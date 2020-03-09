The Community Foundation of Greene County has 25 different scholarship opportunities with a total of 41 scholarship awards for Greene County graduating high school seniors this spring. Eligibility criteria vary for each scholarship and guidelines can be viewed at cfgcpa.org/post-secondary-scholarships or school guidance offices. A new online scholarship application may be accessed at cfgcpa.org.
All applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on April 1. Late and/or incomplete applications will not be accepted.
Listed alphabetically:
The American Legion and Sons of the American Legion Mt. Morris Post 992 Scholarship – For Greene County graduating senior students residing within Central Greene School District or Southeastern Greene School District who are children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren of a U.S. Veteran or children of active duty military members to attend technical, business, vocational, two-year or four-year colleges and universities. Two $2,000 scholarships will be awarded and is open to students attending private or home school, as well as students graduating from Waynesburg Central and Mapletown High Schools.
The Michelle Anderson Memorial Scholarship – Three $1,000 scholarships for students in Greene County, with two scholarships for students graduating from West Greene High School (or its successor), and one scholarship for students graduating from any one of the public school districts in Greene County, including West Greene, to pursue a degree at an accredited four-year college or university with a STEM related major.
The Victor and Anna Mae Wancheck Beghini Scholarship – For graduating seniors at Mapletown High School planning to attend a four-year college or university with a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Math) major. The scholarship will be announced prior to high school graduation but will be paid at the beginning of the student’s second year of college and is renewable for two additional years (previous recipients must reapply each year). Two $3,000 scholarships are available.
The Army Spec. Gregory A. Cox Memorial Scholarship – For a graduating Greene County senior student planning a career in public safety or other public service with preference for a student participating in ROTC. One $2,000 scholarship is available.
The Max Cunningham Memorial Scholarship – For students of the West Greene High School Class of 2020 to pursue a degree at a two or four-year college or university. One scholarship of $10,000 will be awarded to be used for up to four years of college.
The William H. Davis, Jr. Scholarship – For Greene County residents who are graduating seniors or have graduated from a Greene County high school and who are planning to attend Westmoreland County Community College. Five $1,000 scholarships are available.
The Rocky Doman Memorial Scholarship – For graduating Greene County senior standout athletes – male or female – who exemplify the qualities of being a team player with a humble spirit. Two $1,000 scholarships are available.
The Dove Award – A need-based, two-year scholarship for a graduating student from Jefferson Morgan High School with preference for female students. One scholarship of $3,000 divided between the first two years of college ($1,500 per year) is available.
The Jack Dulaney Scholarship – For graduating seniors at Waynesburg Central High School to attend a technical, business, vocational or two-year or four-year college or university. One $4,000 scholarship to be used for up to four years of schooling will be awarded.
The Enstrom Family Scholarship – For graduating seniors at Jefferson-Morgan High School planning to attend a four-year college or university in Pennsylvania, with a preference for students planning to attend California University of Pennsylvania. Applicants must have a grade point average between 2.0 and 3.5. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.
The EQT Scholarship – For graduating high school seniors residing in Greene County who plan to pursue an associates or bachelor’s degree in a field that is supportive of the fossil fuel industry, e.g. computer science/information technology, engineering, energy or land management, environmental science, geology or safety science. Five scholarships of $1,000 and one scholarship of up to $18,000 per year for up to four years will be awarded.
The Jesse Benson Finnegan Scholarship – For students graduating from the Greene County Career & Technology Center. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
Russell A. Guthrie Memorial Scholarship – For senior students graduating from Jefferson-Morgan High School to attend either a technical school or a four-year college or university. One $500 scholarship is available.
The William and Shirley Hanley Memorial Scholarship – For graduating seniors at Carmichaels Area High School and Mapletown High School. An interview is required for this scholarship, which will be held on Saturday, April 25 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the CFGC office. Two $1,000 scholarships are available to be used for books.
The Aaron Anthony Haywood Memorial Scholarship Fund – For graduating seniors at Waynesburg Central High School to attend a four-year college or university with a major in an engineering field. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
The Thelma S. Hoge Memorial Scholarship – For worthy students of West Greene School District who are pursuing a college education. Two $2,000 scholarships are available.
The George L. Misher and Anne Misher Memorial Scholarship Fund – A two-year scholarship for graduating seniors of Jefferson-Morgan High School to attend post-secondary educational institution with preference for a four-year college or university. One $2,000 scholarship is available.
The Renardo A. Matteucci Family Scholarship – A need-based scholarship for graduating seniors of Jefferson-Morgan High School to attend post-secondary education. Two $1,000 scholarships are available.
The Greg and Mary Lou Niverth Scholarship – For a senior student graduating from Jefferson-Morgan High School to attend a four-year college or university in Pennsylvania. Scholarship will be paid at the beginning of the second year of college. Previous award recipient may re-apply. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
The Darlene Phillips Memorial Scholarship – For graduating seniors of Mapletown High School to attend a four-year college or university, with a preference for students planning to major in elementary education. Students planning to major in other fields will also be considered. One $1,500 scholarship is available.
The Walter Samek III Memorial Scholarship – For graduating seniors of Carmichaels Area High School to attend a two or four-year college or university. One $500 scholarship is available.
Robert Scott Scholarship – For Greene County graduating seniors planning to pursue a major in chemistry, mathematics, or physics at an accredited non-profit four-year college or university with first preference for students planning to attend Waynesburg University. One $1,000 scholarship is available.
