The Community Foundation of Greene County, in collaboration with the West Greene School District, has received a $50,000 grant from the EQT Foundation that will be used to fund a very special educational initiative at the school district.
According to a release issued recently by CFGC, the grant will outfit the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) Maker Space and Lab with cutting edge maker technology as part of the initiative to Reimagine the Future of Rural Education through STEAM.
In the release, CFGC Executive Director Bettie Stammerjohn said West Greene School District is currently engaged in a multifaceted approach to re-conceptualize what it means to be educated in a rural community in the 21st Century.
“As the world changes and expands, West Greene recognizes the increasing importance of preparing students for careers and postsecondary education, shifting the emphasis from content to skills,” Stammerjohn said. “This plan includes upgrading facilities and updating the curriculum to highlight the interconnectedness of learning.”
According to Eric Gaydos, West Greene’s Academic Director, the receipt of this grant supports the larger goal for West Greene School District to “become a model throughout the region for innovative and successful STEAM education by providing rigorous, meaningful learning and increased opportunities for students to compete in their chosen post-secondary pathways.”
Ellen Rossi, President, EQT Foundation President Ellen Rossi said that for students, developing the skills to be adaptive learners is key to future success.
“We applaud the West Greene School District for taking a forward-thinking approach to education by creating a space where children from across Greene County will experience learning in a new, hands-on way, which will develop them to be the innovative thinkers of tomorrow,” Rossi said in the release.
CGFC is the central philanthropic vehicle in Greene County for donations of various types and sizes, Stammerjohn said., and the Foundation assists local organizations to effectively address community needs through grantmaking and leadership development.
Stammerjohn added that the Community Foundation is “excited and honored to partner alongside the EQT Foundation and West Greene School District to make their vision a reality.”
For more information about the Community Foundation of Greene County, visit their website, www.cfgcpa.org, contact CFGC by email at cfgcpa@gmail.com or call 724-627-2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.