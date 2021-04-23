Kinetic by Windstream announced two projects to bring gigabit speeds through broadband expansion in Greene County, with one of those projects being recently completed.
Kinetic has completed its project of building fiber to 7,300 homes of customers in Bobtown, Carmichaels, Greensboro, Jefferson, Mt. Morris and Waynesburg through a partnership with the county. Most of these customers previously had access to less than 25 mMbps speeds.
Gigabit speed will mean no slowdowns or buffering when accessing the internet for work from home, virtual school or streaming entertainment options.
“Public-private partnerships allow for creative solutions to bring faster internet speeds that are critical to families in Pennsylvania,” said Susan Schraibman, president of state operations for Kinetic, in a release recently issued by the company. “We are committed to keeping communities we serve connected to what’s important.”
The project is made possible by use of CARES Act funding awarded through the Greene County commissioners coupled with capital from Kinetic.
“Greene County commissioners continue to look for funding and partnership opportunities to ensure the efficient, effective and most affordable build-out of industry standard broadband infrastructure focused on unserved and underserved residents, businesses and industries,” said Commissioner Betsy McClure in the release. “Continued broadband deployment also provides the opportunity to live in Greene County and work elsewhere via telecommuting.”
Additional upgrades are underway for a project to bring increased speeds to more than 1,000 customers in Brave, Graysville, Rogersville and Waynesburg, the release said.
These two projects announced by Kinetic by Windstream are in addition to a project that was completed last summer, where more than 5,000 homes and businesses experienced broadband upgrades and expansion.
Last June, Windstream announced the completion of its project to expand and upgrade broadband to homes and businesses in Carmichaels, Greensboro, Jefferson, Mt. Morris and Rogersville. Company representatives also said Waynesburg residents and businesses would also benefit from fiber upgrades that will deliver the highest speeds available.
“At Windstream, we understand how critically important broadband is to our customers, particularly at a time when so many continue to work and learn from home because of the pandemic,” Schraibman said. “The completed network upgrades represented a substantial financial investment on our part and reflect our continuing commitment to Greene County.”
Kinetic’s upgrades include installing fiber optic cable, adding fiber capacity, upgrading existing equipment and replacing cables and poles, and building new remote nodes that expand broadband availability and provide faster internet service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.